Best Market Research on Coated Paper Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Coated Paper Market size was worth USD 39.6 billion in 2015 and is forecast to witness gains by CAGR of 4.2%.

Rising popularity of internet trade and home delivery system is expected to drive the global coated paper market size. With various textures and finishing quality, these provide several options for packaging every type of products. Retail packaging is one of the key end-users for coated paper market. Online trade was close to 10% of total retail sales in the UK in 2015 rising from less than 8% in 2010. In U.S., online sales registered over 4% of the total sales in 2015 and has a promising future with several e-commerce industries entering the market. Asia Pacific countries, led by China, Japan, and India, is also expected to have a significant growth in the online trade sector, increasing the demand for packaging of different grades.

Another major driving factor for the global coated papers market share growth is the increasing demand of flexible packaging in the food and beverages industry. With growing awareness about the harms due to plastic packaging of food products, the trend is witnessing a shift towards the usage of bio-based and degradable packaging materials. Flexible packaging is also used for industrial goods, consumer products, medical products, and others. Food and beverage industry has more than 50% of the global share of flexible packaging and with growing trend towards consumption of packaged and easy-to-cook meals, this demand is expected to grow healthily.

High demand for good quality print images will also influence the global coated paper market size. Printing, being the largest segment of coated paper market, is used heavily for magazines and advertisement purposes as inserts, brochures, pamphlets, cards, etc. Global media ad expenses crossed USD 600 billion in 2015 and is expected to increase rapidly with rising amount of commercialization in the market. The materials used for printing may be designed to have a glossy, matte, silk, satin or even dull finish depending on the aesthetic requirements.

However, the decreasing amount of global pulp plantation will hinder the coated paper market price trend. Shutdown of several pulp manufacturing industries owing to shortage of raw material, which mainly comprised of forest woods, will affect the global market changing the trend towards usage of non-wood substitutes. Also, the high amount of capital, resources and energy required for production will have a negative impact on the global market. It is a labor-intensive industry and is highly dependent on a strong work force. These factors, accompanied with high energy cost, high production cost, high amount of water and other resources required in the production, will restrain the coated paper market in the forecast period.

Coated paper market share is widely categorized as fine, groundwood and other types which includes polyolefin, wax, etc. Fine products accounted for the most dominating coated paper market share at more than 50% of the global revenue, generating over USD 20 billion in 2015. However, it will lose its share to groundwood products because of its lighter weight.

Light and medium weighted groundwood products are slowly finding demand as substitutes for fine counterparts in several applications such as magazines, brochures, etc. Coated groundwood material had more than a third of the global share in 2015 and is expected to rise with a decent rate in the forecast period.

Coated paper market find its major application in printing and packaging purposes. Printing segment registered revenue of more than USD 18 billion in 2015 and is expected to have a slow growth because of the popularization of digital media. With electronic media slowly replacing this media, this segment will lose its share in the upcoming years. Also, substitution with low cost products will also have an adverse effect on the market.

With increasing demand of flexible packaging owing to demand from food and beverages industry as well as e-commerce industry, global coated paper market size in packaging is expected to have a noteworthy growth in the forecast timespan. With retail market growing rapidly with growing demand of the population, the packaging industry is anticipated to dominate throughout the forecast timeframe. Packaging applications are expected to rise by more than 4.5% CAGR from 2016 to 2024 leading to a coated paper market share of more than 50% by 2024.

Asia Pacific, driven by China and India, is forecast to have the fastest growth at over 6% CAGR and surpass the Europe market by the end of 2024 owing to the rising demand of online trade in this region. With growing popularization of home delivery system along with rising advertisement investment in emerging nations, the coated paper market is expected to cross USD 20 billion by 2024.

Europe coated paper market size registered over 35% of the global market share in 2015 but owing to stringent REACH regulations and growing use of electronic media, is expected to lose its market share rapidly to the developing regions. North America will also have a sluggish growth at less than 2.5% CAGR throughout the forecast period due to stringent EPA rules.

Global coated paper market share is fragmented with the top seven manufacturers accounting to less than 50% of the global demand. Major market players include Sappi Ltd., Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, NewPage Corporation, Stora Enso Oyj, Burgo Group S.p.A., Nippon, and UPM-Kymmene Corp. Among other notable market participants, there are Verso Corporation, Resolute, Lecta Deutschland GmbH, Arjowiggins SAS, Oji Holdings Corporation, Boise Inc., Dunn Company, and several others. With notable investments for industry expansion and acquisition, the market is forecast to witness an intense rivalry in the upcoming years.

Coated paper market is forecast to witness a regional shift from the developed countries to the emerging nations as it is an extremely capital intensive market. The production requires heavy amount of energy, natural raw materials including water and wood pulp, and human resources. Due to availability of cost effective work force in the Asia Pacific and Latin America, companies are focusing on increasing their production capacities in these regions. Also, the upgrading living standards of the population of this region will drive the overall demand

