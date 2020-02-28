Best Market Research on Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market

Industry / Sector Trends

(Bring Your Own Device) BYOD market size was valued at USD 94.15 billion in 2014 and is anticipated to exceed USD 350 billion by 2022. Rising awareness regarding benefits of implementing this system is expected to drive the industry growth over the forecast period.

Application of this system for enhancement of organizational productivity is predicted to positively impact BYOD market trend from 2015 to 2022. It aids in reducing operating expenditure (OpEx) as well as capital expenditure (CapEx) by significantly reducing the cost incurred in purchasing systems. Users are also likely to be more convenient while using their own devices.

A well-implemented BYOD model ensures least IT support for employee-owned device, thus helping in cost savings. Cost optimization can also be achieved by selecting vendors strategically along with aiming for discounted pricing contracts for devices and applications.

Increasing usage of mobile devices is predicted to drive the BYOD market size over the few coming years. Asia Pacific contributed the largest share for mobile phone subscriptions and it was reported to be home to around 3.6 billion subscribers in 2014. The rise in number of mobile phones can be attributed to low voice calling tariff, availability of low price handsets, and development of new technologies with considerable investment in building infrastructure by mobile operators. Improved data service availability such as 4G LTE will also drive growth in the coming years.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market

BYOD Market, By Device

The BYOD market size for smartphones was valued at over USD 50 billion in 2014, growing at a CAGR of over 17% from 2015 to 2022. A large number of users are forecast to utilize their own smartphones as the preferred device as it enables the user to combine their work as well as personal lives successfully.

Tablets are forecasted to experience significant growth and the segment is estimated to exceed USD 130 billion by 2022. The rise in the sector can be attributed to the ability of tablet programs to offer better opportunities over the forecast period.

BYOD Market, By End-Use

Global BYOD industry in mid-to-large sized businesses is estimated to account for more than 70% of the overall share by 2022. Industry sectors such as insurance and healthcare or financial service are expected to be most attractive end-use areas.

Escalating use of mobile devices in the financial services sector might prove helpful in remotely accessing the account information. Demand in small businesses is forecast to experience substantial growth and it is anticipated to be valued at more than USD 90 billion by 2022.

BYOD Market, By Region

U.S. BYOD market size accounted for more than 30% of the overall industry share in 2014. It is projected to remain the largest market from 2015 to 2022. Considerable popularity of the enterprise mobility model across the region will fuel revenue over the forecast timeline.

Asia Pacific BYOD market share is anticipated to experience significant growth, at a CAGR of over 20% from 2015 to 2022. This can be credited to the smartphone demand in the region, along with attractive attributes such as lowered costs as well as higher productivity.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) Market

Key industry participants accumulating major BYOD market share include Cisco Systems, Alcatel-Lucent, Good Technology, MobileIron, and IBM Corporation. Increasing use of personal devices in the enterprises has resulted in increased productivity owing to the need for a single device only. Attributes such as safety of the device in case of theft, security of information along with legal issues need to be handled to provide high degree of support to employees.

