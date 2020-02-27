Best Market Research on Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market size was USD 49.4 million in 2015, with global growth projected at 6%.

Europe Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market size, by Product, 2012 – 2023 (USD Million)

Growing patient awareness regarding importance of sterilization in the hospital and clinical set-up, focus by government to promote sterilization in an effort to reduce hospital acquired infections and associated healthcare expenditure should majorly contribute to global bench-top dental autoclaves market growth.

The demand for dental procedures expected to rise in the coming years. According to the CDC, U.S., approximately 61% of the adults and 62% of senior citizens visited a dentist in the year 2012 for carrying out routine dental procedures such as dental crowns, bridges, dental fillings, root canals, oral & maxillofacial procedures, and periodontal treatments. The rising number of such dental procedures that requires utmost sterilization conditions is expected to boost the bench-top dental autoclaves market.

Increasing dental disorder prevalence is another key factor for industry growth. According to the WHO findings, nearly 60% to 90% of school going children was detected with dental cavities, while almost 100% adults had dental caries. In addition to this, prevalence of periodontal disease has increased to 15% t0 20% in adults aged between 35 to 44 years. Rising incidence of oral cancer due to increasing consumption of tobacco, and alcohol in the developing economies should also contribute to market growth.

Increasing incidence of hospital acquired infections has led to growing concern among the developed nations. Hospital acquired infection caused deaths in Europe and U.S. are 37,000, and 90,000 annually, while HAIs disease burden costs are estimated to be USD 6.5 billion and EURO 7 billion respectively. Initiatives such as implementation of The Comprehensive Dental Reform Act 2012 in the U.S., has positively influenced the dental equipment and consumables market, in turn driving the demand for bench-top dental autoclaves market. This act has expanded reimbursement options by extending dental coverage, and also encourages funding for oral healthcare campaigns in school and health centers.

The Australian government has also introduced the dental reform package worth USD 4.1 billion focusing on providing basic dental services 3.4 million children in the age group of 2-17 years across the country, and developing both infrastructure and workforce within dental facilities located in the outer metropolitan and rural areas. Increasing demand for various preventive, restorative and surgical services by the geriatric population owing to the increased spending on self-care and rising awareness regarding oral health should drive the bench-top dental autoclaves market in the coming years. Since aging is considered to be an important risk factor for acquiring dental problems, the expected rise in geriatric population from 7% in 2000 to 16% in 2050 should stimulate demand.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market

Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market, By Product

Pre & post vacuum dental autoclaves dominated the overall bench-top dental autoclaves market in 2015, with a market share of around 43%. These dental autoclaves are popularly used in the developing and underdeveloped regions. Relatively lower price and convenience to use are pivotal factors driving the market share. Automatic bench-top dental autoclaves segment is identified to be most lucrative market witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2016 to 2023. Growing demand for automation in the field of dentistry should drive the market in the coming years.

With an ever increasing volume of dental procedures and slimming error margins, dentists are rapidly shifting their preference towards using automated devices due to minimum human intervention and faster results. Automatic bench-top dental autoclaves market size is estimated to reach USD 28 million by 2023.

Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market, By Region

U.S. bench top dental autoclaves market, at USD 20.6 million in 2015, is one of the largest regional industries owing to increasing prevalence of oral diseases, and heightened awareness levels regarding oral health among the population of all age groups. Moreover, people in this region have quick access to healthcare facilities coupled with decent healthcare expenditure capacity. The government is also taking measures to reduce healthcare expenditure by preventing the incidence of hospital acquired infections. This has led to increased practice of sterilization.

Europe bench-top dental autoclaves market size was USD 16.4 million in 2015. Rising prevalence of oral diseases especially periodontitis among the geriatric population base will drive demand. In 2012 around 50% of the population has some form of periodontitis, while the prevalence is as high as 70% to 85% in the population aged between 60 to 65 years, as reported by Platform for Better Oral Health in Europe. Asia Pacific has potential opportunities in the form of large unmet needs, witnessing the highest CAGR of 7.4% from 2016 to 2023. As per estimates, more than 20% of the population in Japan is over the age of 65 years, this should drive the demand for bench-top dental autoclaves in Japan.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market

Global bench-top dental autoclaves market share is dominated by large corporations such as Tattnauer, W&H Dentalwerk International. Strategic alliances for product innovation and consolidation to preserve and acquire industry position are frequent strategic initiatives. Product differentiation is also widely seen in the market, since new technologies are introduced in the market to stay ahead in the price sensitive landscape. Melag, Midmark, Antonia Matachana, and Fona Dental are other important companies.

Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Industry Background

Bench-top dental autoclaves market is highly influenced by the dental industry. Growing awareness regarding oral health globally, and increased efforts taken by the government to encourage the dental equipment and consumables market has boosted the demand in bench-top dental autoclaves avenue. The industry is highly regulated showing the presence of regulatory bodies such as U.S. FDA, and European CE. These bodies formulate approval regulations, as well as monitor post approval device performance.

