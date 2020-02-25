Best Market Research on Attapulgite Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Attapulgite Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Attapulgite Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Attapulgite Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Attapulgite Market size will exceed USD 600 million by 2024, gaining at more than 8% CAGR.

Europe Attapulgite Market size, by end-user, 2013 – 2024 (USD Million)

Developments in drilling activities all over the globe on the account of booming construction and oil & gas industries will likely have a propelling effect on the overall attapulgite market in the upcoming years. The product finds extensive application in salt contaminated mud for offshore drilling activities owing to its superior suspending qualities. It is used to decrease the slurry weight, and increase the slurry volume. The dissolved salt quantities in the slurry do not have any adverse effects on the product properties. Attapulgite based suspending agent is highly compatible with slurries with granular, fibrous, and flake-type materials. Global oil and gas rigs count stood at over 2,000 by the end of 2015, and will likely witness major advancements in drilling technologies due to increasing demand.

Strict mining regulations in the U.S. may hinder the global attapulgite market growth as the country possesses a huge deposit of the clay mineral. Regulations pertaining to environmental standards, land policies, waste disposal, substance toxicities, as well as safety standards mandated by OSHA and the Department of Labor will likely affect the industry in the coming years. For instance, Section 378.403(6), Florida Statutes, has defined fuller’s earth as a clay that possesses a high absorption capacity. It largely consists of palygorskite or montmorillonite, and also includes attapulgite. The Florida Legislature mandated reclamation of lands mined for attapulgite after July 1975. Such regulations may restrict the entry of new market participants.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Attapulgite Market

Attapulgite Market, By Product

Attapulgite market has been broadly classified into colloidal and sorptive grades based on its chemical and physical characteristics. Colloidal grades find a wide range of application in oil and water base foundry sand binders, oil-well drilling, as a paint thickener and gelling agent, polishes, for adhesive viscosity control, as a raw material for cat litter absorbents, as well as in laundry washing powders. This segment accounted for over a third of the global attapulgite market in 2015 and will hold sway throughout the forecast span with a CAGR more than 9%.

Sorptive grade products are mainly used in petroleum refining, neutralizing of vegetable oils and fats, agro-based industries as carriers for powdered agrochemicals, intestinal and antidiarrheal medicines, and floor absorbents. This product segment accounted for close to a third of the global attapulgite market at will have a sluggish growth rate in comparison to colloidal grades, losing its market share due to wider application sectors of the latter type. Non-flammability and non-hazardous nature of the product makes it a suitable additive in industrial cleaners.

Attapulgite Market, By End-User

The clay mineral finds a vast application segment in end-user industries including cat litter absorbents, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, paints & coatings, and several others. Cat litter absorbents industry recorded a significant share of the global attapulgite market size, registering more than USD 100 million in 2015. This segment will likely flourish at a decent CAGR of more than 8% in the forecast span owing to the increasing trends of petting cats all over the world. Growing awareness about the feline family, coupled with development of environment friendly and quick acting litter absorbents based on the clay mineral will catalyze the overall attapulgite market growth in the coming years.

Heavy amount of oil & gas drilling activities around the world will also have a propelling effect on the product demand, and this segment accounted for over a quarter of the overall attapulgite market size. This segment will likely flourish at close to 9% CAGR in the forecast span, owing to its extensive application in offshore drilling rigs with the mud salinity level more than that of the sea water without affecting the filtration properties of the mud. Its superiority to other additives such as bentonite in presence of contaminants such as salts, calcium sulfate or magnesium sulfate gives the product an additional advantage, thus boosting demand.

Attapulgite Market, By Region

North America registered a significant 2015 global attapulgite market share, with more than 33%. Vast deposits of the mineral in the U.S. leads to easy availability of the product as raw materials in several regional end-user industries. The clay mineral is commonly found in the southeastern United States. The region will likely have a healthy growth by a CAGR more than 7% throughout the forecast span.

Increasing end-user demand in the Asia Pacific, due to increasing industrialization, will have a notable influence on the global attapulgite market in the coming years. The region registered over USD 80 million in 2015, and is set to flourish at over 9% CAGR in the forecast span. Asia Pacific will likely overshadow North America in terms of the product demand by the end of 2024.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Attapulgite Market

Attapulgite market competitive landscape is highly consolidated with the presence of multinational giants such as BASF SE and Active Mineral International, with a combined share of close to 50% of the industry. Other important market participants include Halliburton, Hudson, Ashapura Group, Geohellas, KPL International, Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Jaxon Filtration, Russell Finex, Gujarat Minechem, Anhui Mingmei Minchem, Anhui Boshuo, and several others.

Active Minerals and BASF will likely hold sway the market through strategic process improvements, increase in production capacities, and acquisitions. BASF, for instance, announced the completion of investments to expand the milling and product packaging capabilities for coarse and fine gel materials in August 2016.

Attapulgite Industry Viewpoint

Attapulgite is a type of fullers earth and has a high surface area and porosity. Global industry will be massively influenced by the increasing drilling operations in the oil rigs and oil wells owing to depleting petroleum reserves. The product finds extensive application in off shore rigs due to its high tolerance for salinity. The products superior absorbing abilities also provides other application areas in pharmaceutical and pet care industries. It prevents bacterial growth by absorbing the moisture effectively in very short time.

Increasing drilling activities in the Middle East and African countries will boost the attapulgite market in the region in the coming years. Also, industrial boom in Asia Pacific countries will enhance the product demand, which is witnessing increasing usage in industrial cleaning, floor absorbents, anti-caking agents, and as a flowability additive to dry fire extinguisher powders

Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Attapulgite Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Attapulgite industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Attapulgite industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Attapulgite industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Attapulgite industry.

Research Methodology: Attapulgite Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Attapulgite Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580