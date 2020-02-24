Best Market Research on Aluminum Pigments Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Aluminum Pigments Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ WorldWide Aluminum Pigments Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Abstract, Snapshot, Market Analysis & Market Definition: Aluminum Pigments Market

Industry / Sector Trends

Aluminum Pigments Market size was estimated over USD 350 million in 2016 and will likely be gaining the industry by a CAGR close to 6.5%.

U.S. Aluminum Pigments Market size, by end-user, 2013 2024 (USD Million)

Increasing demand for aesthetically superior automobiles with lustrous paint will significantly enhance the global aluminum pigments market in the forecast years. Increasing demand for family cars, especially in the Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India, on the account of their rapid economic development will have a positive influence on market growth. Passenger car sales crossed 35 million units in 2016, with China accounting for more than 24 million units. Several leading automotive manufacturers have shifted their production facilities towards this region in order to meet the expanding demand. Increasing product application in automotive OEM parts, exterior and interior coatings, as well as refinishing and repair works will be important driver for the global aluminum pigments market.

Packaging problems owing to the combustible nature of the product may pose hindrances to the overall aluminum pigments market in coming years. Product mixture with air are flammable and may result in disastrous dust explosions. Moreover, contact with acid, alkali, or even water for a long duration may form highly ignitable hydrogen. Requirement of specifically designed fire-resistant storage spaces and strict packaging techniques may threaten the market. This may even lead to usage of alternatives such as silver or stainless steel pigments in the cosmetics and paints and coatings industry.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Aluminum Pigments Market

Aluminum Pigments Market, By Grade

On the basis of grade, aluminum pigments market can be segmented into leafing and non-leafing types. Leafing grades usually floats on the surface of the coating film, imparting a brilliant and lustrous effect to the coated surface. The leafing grade products, however, are not able to withstand mechanical strain and do not get dispersed with the resin completely. As a result, they tend to fade with time. This grade of products witnessed extensive usage in cosmetics and printing inks for temporary brightness effects.

Non-leafing grades will account for a significant share of the global aluminum pigments market in the forecast years owing to its long-lasting effects. They exhibit better corrosion and abrasion resistance and find wide range of applications for metallic paints. Automotive industries require durable and stable paints for superior aesthetic features. Rising demand for personal vehicles in developing countries will have a notable impact on the non-leafing market growth.

Aluminum Pigments Market, By End-user

Aluminum pigments market application scenario is distributed in several end-user industries including paints & coatings, printing inks, personal care, plastic, and others such as construction materials. Paints & coatings sector accounted for more than 40% share of the overall industry owing to product application in automotive, aerospace, construction, and other metallic paints. Growing sales of passenger cars and aircrafts in order to meet the rising tourism demand will augment the growth in coming years.

The product is used in printing inks to give metallic color effects to printing items including packaging materials, films, labels, brochures, leather, etc. Generally, leafing grade is used in this sector to provide the necessary opacity of the inks. This segment generated more than USD 60 million for the aluminum pigments market in 2016 and will exhibit growth at close to 6% CAGR in the coming years. Growing commercial activities throughout the world, and resulting demand for bright and colorful rolled banners and other advertising materials will further catalyze the printing inks industry growth.

Aluminum Pigments Market, By Region

Asia Pacific aluminum pigments market was worth close to USD 120 million in 2016 and will flourish at a CAGR more than 7% in the forecast years. Fast growing economies of China, India, Japan, and South Korea will likely create a considerable demand. The product demand will escalate owing to increasing demand for personal vehicles, cosmetics, as well as printing inks for magazines and advertisement materials.

Developed countries of Western Europe and high living standards will augment the aluminum pigments market demand in the region in coming few years. Europe accounted for more than a quarter of the global share in 2016 but will witness a sluggish growth at below 6% CAGR owing to market saturation and shifting of industrial activities towards Asia Pacific.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Aluminum Pigments Market

Aluminum pigments market competitive landscape is moderately consolidated with the top four manufacturing companies, namely Altana, Silberline, Carl Schlenk, and Carlfors Bruk, accounting for more than a third of the global share in 2016. Other key industry participants include Sun Chemical, and Zhangqiu Metallic Pigment, Alba Aluminiu, Metaflake Ltd., Toyal America, and several others.

The companies maintain a reliable supply chain with end-user industries and indulge in various strategic acquisitions and expansions and continuous R&D in order to cater the continuously increasing market demand. For instance, Altana increased their production capacity of their Eckart effect pigments in Hartenstein, Germany in 2014 for the construction industry.

Aluminum Pigments Industry Viewpoint

Aluminum pigments market ecosystem is signified by backward integration among the product and raw material manufacturers in order to maintain the product quality. The increasing demand for metallic pigments in paints and coatings industry to impart bright and brilliant aesthetic features to different commodities will have a positive influence on the industry.

Growth of automotive, construction, as well as personal care industries throughout the globe will propel the market in the coming years. Developing living standards and demand for durable paints and coatings for architectural products and automotive parts will have a notable impact on the overall market growth

What are the Key Insights Covered: Exhaustive Aluminum Pigments Market

1. Market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Aluminum Pigments industry.

2. Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Aluminum Pigments industry.

3. SWOT analysis, New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis, Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment & Industry chain analysis of Aluminum Pigments industry.

4. Market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2019 to 2025 of Aluminum Pigments industry.

What is the Research Methodology used: Aluminum Pigments Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request a Sample Report.

Demand Side Primary Contributors: OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others.

OEMs, Industrial Professionals, Researches, Suppliers and Distributors, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, Investors among others. Supply Side Primary Contributors: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ WorldWide Aluminum Pigments Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580