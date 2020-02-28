Best Market Research on Aerosol Propellants Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Trusted Business Insights presents the Updated and Latest Study on Aerosol Propellants Market 2019-2025. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Industry / Sector Trends

Aerosol Propellants Market size was over 18 billion in 2014 and expects gains at above 5%

Positive outlook towards personal care household hygiene applications should drive market size. Perfumes and deodorants are widely used and have witnessed increase in sales since past few years.

Increasing application scope in household product formulation which includes insect repellents, disinfectants and air fresheners are foreseen to increase growth and expansion of aerosol propellants market size.

Increasing metal aerosol cans demand from health and hygiene linked products such as air fresheners and insect repellents should increase aerosol propellants industry size. Similarly, rapid urbanization tied with growing infrastructural development in hospitals mainly in India, China and UAE would drive metal cans demand, leading product demand.

Increasing spray paints application in construction and automobiles industry should drive aerosol propellants market size. Rising automobile production in India, China, Thailand and Indonesia should favor product demand. Global passenger automotive sales were assessed at approximately 68 million units in 2015 which may exceed 84 million units by 2022 with expected gains at over 4.5%. Global commercial vehicle sales were assessed at 24.6 million units in 2015, which are probable at expected gains at 3.2% and record expected sales figure of over 28 million units by 2022.

Technology developments such as airless dispensers and stahl monoblock cans should positively influence aerosol propellants market size. Also, rising demand for products such as breath freshener, mouthwash and teeth whitening treatments should uplift product demand.

Technology advancements to manufacture environment friendly, lower VOC and cost effective products should provide new growth avenues for market growth. Along with it, ageing population has driven aerosol demand in anti-ageing product applications.

Environmental issues along with associated health hazards for different product formulation may hamper aerosol propellants market size. These products may be hazardous owing to being flammable and toxic in nature. Most of the propellant used in spray are mixture of different ignitable gases which includes butane and propane. These gases may cause fire hazard if they are accidently released resulting from can damage or puncture.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Aerosol Propellants Market

Aerosol Propellants Market, By Product

Hydrocarbon aerosol propellants industry size should surpass 11 kilo tons demand by 2022. Major hydrocarbons consumed for product formulations include butane, isobutane and propane which can provide many advantages such as low toxicity, low cost and high stability. Hydrocarbons occupied a significant chunk of the industry demand and may witness stable gains.

DME (Dimethyl ether) & methyl ethyl based aerosol propellants market size may generate over USD 3 billion business by 2022. Key performance metric includes water miscibility and solvency, making it possible for its usage in application for hairsprays and spray paints.

Nitrous oxide and carbon dioxide based market size expect significant gain of above 4.5%. They are majorly used in applications which include ointments, dental creams, food products and hair preparations.

Aerosol Propellants Market, By Application

Aerosol propellants market size from personal care product applications should register over USD 10 billion sales by 2022. Products such as infant care, skin care, hair care, deodorants and antiperspirants should witness rise in sales owing to maintain personal hygiene, which should boost industry growth.

Household applications should witness gains at over 4.5%. They are used in various household products such as shoe polish, water repellents for leather & fabric, stain removers, pre-wash sprays, anti-static sprays, cleaning agents and disinfectants.

Automotive & industrial applications may generate over USD 2.5 billion in business by 2022. Increasing usage of adhesives, lubricants and sealants to prevent maintenance issues in industrial and automobile applications to lower manufacturing cost should drive product demand

Aerosol Propellants Industry, By Region

Europe, dominated by France, UK and Germany aerosol propellants market size, should surpass 4.8 million tons by 2022. Increase in automobile production has led to high demand for automotive spray paints and interior cleaners Bio-DME development should result an increase in demand in Europe as consumers are ready to pay premium over products derived from biomass.

Also, Europe has witnessed an increase in demand for personal care products such as spray-on, deodorants, spray-on cosmetics and dry shampoos and household products such as cleaners, furniture cleaners and mosquito repellants. This factor should drive regional industry growth.

Asia Pacific, led by India, Japan and China market size, should witness significant gains at over 5.5%. Rise in disposable income along with growing consumer awareness to maintain personal hygiene should drive regional industry growth.

Latin America, led by Brazil market size, should register over USD 2 billion business by 2022. Increase in automotive sales along with rise in construction spending should drive regional product demand.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Aerosol Propellants Market

Aerosol propellants market share is fragmented with top four industry participants contributing less than 40 % of the overall demand. High initial investment cost to set up manufacturing base along with compliance with government norms with respect to testing & labelling of these products makes entry of new participants difficult.

Major industry players include Honeywell, Covestro, AkzoNobel and DuPont In 2015, Honeywell launched a new product category named solstice propellants which is the only ultra-low-global-warming-potential (GWP) and non-flammable.

Other prominent companies include Harp International, Lapolla Industries, Grillo Werke, BOC Industrial , Jiutai Energy , Avalos, Emirates Gas, National Gas Company and Arkema Group.

Aerosol Propellants Industry Viewpoint

Aerosol propellant is a chemical, used to create pressurized energy and gas to expel product from the container. It sprays out once it is released from the container. Propellants are of two types such as compressed gas and liquefied gas. Nitrogen, carbon dioxide and nitrous oxide are compressed gasses and chlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrochlorofluorocarbons and hydrocarbons are liquefied gases.

Several institutional organizations such as Industrial Pharmaceutical Technology Section and Academy of Pharmaceutical Sciences develop test methods for aerosol valve dose in various applications

