Best Market Research on Adsorption Equipment Market, Industry / Sector Analysis Report, Regional Outlook & Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2019 – 2025

Adsorption Equipment Market size crossed USD 280 million in 2018 and will grow at a CAGR of more than 2.5% from 2019 to 2025.

U.S. Adsorption Equipment Market Share, By Application, 2014 – 2025 (USD Million)

Rising health issues due to surge in VOC emissions has forced the government of various developed economies to formulate stringent regulations in order to curb them. This will drive the adsorption equipment market towards positive direction. The adsorption equipment utilizes a nondestructive control technology in order to remove contaminants from low to medium concentrations of liquid and gas streams. The product market is driven by increasing demand from automotive industry. They are used in paint applications to control the emission levels of hazardous pollutants. According to Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA), worldwide automotive production increased by more than 20% from 2010 to 2017. Rising population, high disposable income levels and changing consumer aspirations will fuel the automotive production in upcoming years. Additionally, supportive government policies coupled with huge investments will support the production growth. The favorable trends associated with automotive production will augment the market during the forecast time span.

The positive outlook of printing industry is expected to bolster the market within the forecast period. Carbon adsorption is primarily used for reducing the organic emissions in printing operations. The increasing packaging applications for food & beverages, consumer goods, etc. will propel the printing industry thereby generating the need for adsorption equipments in future. Moreover, increasing applications in water & wastewater treatment sector will spur the growth of adsorption equipment market size. Various organic pollutants present in wastewater such as pesticides, oils, detergents, greases, fertilizers, phenols, etc. are effectively minimized with the help of adsorption equipments and their hazardous effect on surrounding environment can be controlled.

Stringent government regulations associated with emission of VOC and other pollutants will trigger the market growth between 2019 to 2025. These regulations assess & measure the impact of harmful pollutants and specify suitable measures and guidelines to control their adverse impact. Adsorption equipment, being one of the effective measures to control air pollutants will witness promising trends in future owing to regulatory compliances.

Market Segmentation, Outlook & Regional Insights: Adsorption Equipment Market

Adsorption Equipment Market, By Product

The adsorption equipment market share is segmented into fixed bed, moving bed, disposable rechargeable/canisters and fluidized bed. Among these, fixed bed captures the majority of the share in the global market and grow with more than 2% CAGR between 2019 and 2025 owing to their ability to control VOC containing streams over wide range of flow rates. Various rechargeable and canisters type adsorbers are also used for both gas and liquid streams in industrial, commercial and municipal setups. These types of adsorption equipment will show a decent growth rate of around 2.5% between 2019 to 2025. This is due to their wide applicability, low cost and easy installation process.

Adsorption Equipment Market, By Phase

On the basis of phase, the adsorption equipment is segmented into vapor phase and liquid phase. Vapor phase adsorption equipment are those which are used to remove VOC and HAP from various gas streams or during industrial operations and processes. Liquid phase adsorption equipment is used to remove contaminants from liquid streams. The major application of these adsorption equipment are in water & wastewater treatment industry.

Vapor phase adsorption equipment holds majority share globally as these have wide applications in various end user industries. Also, various type of adsorbents such as zeolites and polymers can be used in them, when the most commonly used activated carbon are not effective. Activated carbon in adsorption equipment is less preferable when there are VOCs with high polarity, volatility and moisture. This segment was worth around USD 250 million and is likely to showcase significant growth rate.

Adsorption Equipment Industry, By End-use

Adsorption equipment market have application in various industries such as water & wastewater treatment, electronics, automotive, furniture manufacturing, industrial equipment, printing and others. The other includes such as chemicals, food & beverage, etc. Printing end-use segment clutches close to 15% share in 2018 of the overall segment, as the product is used to control VOC emission during flexographic and intaglio printing. The main emission sections in printing industry are during use of ink, fountain solutions, diluents and baking process.

Automotive is one of the major sectors where the VOCs are emitted during painting process. Emission components such as acetic acid, butyl ester and ethyl acetate have higher concentrations during intermediate, top coating and baking process in automobile paint shops. Such higher concentrations could be hazardous for the human health thus, the adsorption equipment are primarily used in automobile industry. The segment is expected to show significant CAGR of around 2.0% from 2019 to 2025.

Adsorption Equipment Market, By Region

Europe will capture the majority market share owing to extensive presence of end user industries such as automotive, industrial equipment manufacturing, furniture manufacturing, etc. along with stringent VOC and emission norms. The region held 30% adsorption equipment market share in 2018 and will show the significant growth in future. Countries such as Germany, Italy and France have some of the leading automobile manufacturers and these countries are committed for maintaining indoor air quality and controlling the VOCs emissions. Increasing water scarcity problem across the globe has given boost to the water and wastewater treatment industry. Thus, the demand for vapor phase adsorption equipment is increasing in regions such as Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa.

Asia Pacific shows a substantial growth rate of around 3 % over the forecast timeframe. This is all due to the fact that increasing efforts of governments in the region towards improving occupational health & safety and indoor air quality related issues. It is expected that the regulations with more strictness will be implemented and along with that immense presence of various end user industries will bolster the product market in near future.

Key Players, Recent Developments & Sector Viewpoints: Adsorption Equipment Market

Some of the key players in adsorption equipment market share are Durr Megtec, Eisenmann SE, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Munters Corporation, Monroe Environmental Corp, TIGG LLC, Evoqua Water Technologies, Carbtrol, Gulf Coast Environmental Systems, Oxbrow activated carbon, Custom machine manufacturing, etc.

Industry Viewpoint

Adsorption equipment industry is majorly driven due to implementation of various pollution control regulations along with scarcity of potable water. This will boost product demand in industries such as water & wastewater treatment, automotive, printing, furniture manufacturing, etc. It will prove beneficial at various workplaces as it adsorbs hazardous VOC emission which can cause health related problems such as nausea, dizziness, headaches, etc

