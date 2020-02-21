Benzoic Acid Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Benzoic Acid Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Benzoic Acid Market was valued at USD 979.60 Million in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 1471.76 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.23 % from 2018 to 2026.



This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Benzoic Acid market are listed in the report.

Emerald Performance Materials

Wuhan Youji Industries Co.

Tianjin Dongda Chemical Group

Liao Ning Huayi Chemical Industry & Commerce Co

Huangshi Taihua Industry

Sinteza S.A.

Chemcrux Enterprises