Belgium And Netherlands Advanced Wound Care Market Is Expected To Dominated The Industry With Value Of USD 21.3 Million And 126.7 Million Respectively

Belgium Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 28.0 million by 2024 from USD 22.6 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Netherlands advanced wound care market is expected to reach USD 167.9 million by 2024 from USD 135.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising aging and geriatric population, technological advancement, government support, rising incidences of chronic wound, increase in number of surgeries and increasing trend. On the other hand, low awareness, slow growth rate and shrinking market, complex regulatory approval process, competition with other moist dressings that may hinder the growth of the market.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- INTRODUCTION
1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY
1.2. MARKET DEFINITION
1.3. MARKET SCOPE
1.4. OVERVIEW OF BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET
1.5. CURRENCY AND PRICING
1.6. LIMITATION
1.7. MARKETS COVERED
- MARKET SEGMENTATION
2.1. MARKETS COVERED
2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE
2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY
2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICI
2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS
2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES
2.8. ASSUMPTIONS
- MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. DRIVERS
3.1.1. RISING AGING AND GERIATRIC POPULATION
3.1.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT
3.1.3. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT
3.1.4. RISING INCIDENCES OF CHRONIC WOUND
3.1.5. INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SURGERIES
3.1.6. INCREASING TREND
3.2. RESTRAINTS
3.2.1. LOW AWARENESS
3.2.2. SLOW GROWTH RATE AND SHRINKING MARKET
3.2.3. COMPLEX REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS
3.2.4. COMPETITION WITH OTHER MOIST DRESSINGS
3.3. OPPORTUNITIES
3.3.1. REIMBURSEMENT
3.3.2. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TO EXPAND BUSINESS
3.3.3. UNMET NEEDS
3.3.4. INCREASING DEMAND
3.4. CHALLENGES
3.4.1. SHORTAGE OF TRAINED STAFF
3.4.2. THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS
3.5. KEY MARKET TRENDS AND UPCOMING TECHNOLOGIES
3.5.1. SMART DRESSING WILL PUSH FUTURE GROWTH
3.5.2. HYDROFIBER HAS BEEN THE MOST SIGNIFICANT RECENT INNOVATION
3.5.3. ALGINATE DRESSING IS EXPECTED TO GROW ROBUSTLY IN THE UPCOMING YEARS
3.5.4. FOAM DRESSING ACCOUNTING THE LARGEST MARKET SEGMENT IN THE UPCOMING YEARS
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- PREMIUM INSIGHTS
- BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE
6.1. OVERVIEW
6.2. DRESSING
6.3. BIOLOGICS
6.4. THERAPY DEVICES
- BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY WOUND TYPE
7.1. INTRODUCTION
7.2. SURGICAL WOUND
7.2.1. CLASS I
7.2.2. CLASS II
7.2.3. CLASS III
7.2.4. CLASS IV
7.3. DIABETIC ULCERS
7.4. PRESSURE ULCERS
7.5. VENOUS ULCERS
7.6. BURNS
- BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY END USER
8.1. OVERVIEW
- BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
9.1. OVERVIEW
- BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY REGION
10.1. BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET
10.1.1. BELGIUM ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET
10.1.2. NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET
- BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, COMPANY SHARE
11.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: BELGIUM
11.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NETHERLANDS
- COMPANY PROFILES
12.1. ACELITY L.P. INC.
12.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.1.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.2. SMITH AND NEPHEW
12.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIE
12.2.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.3. MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB
12.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.3.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.4. CONVATEC INC.
12.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.4.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.5.3
12.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.5.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.6. BAXTER
12.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.6.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.7. COLOPLAST
12.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.7.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.8. ETHICON INC
12.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.8.5. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.8.6. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
12.9. PAUL HARTMANN LIMITED
12.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW
12.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS
12.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
12.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
Market Segmentation: Belgium and Netherlands Advanced Wound Care Market
On the basis of type:
- Dressing
- Therapy Devices
- Biologics
On the basis of wound type:
- Surgical Wound
- Diabetic Ulcers
- Burns
- Pressure Ulcers
- Venous Ulcers
- Others
On the basis of end users:
- Hospitals
- Wound Care Centers
- Ambulatory Centers
- Home Healthcare
- Clinics
- Community Healthcare
On the basis of distribution channel:
- Direct Tenders
- Retailers
Key Drivers:
Some of the major factors driving the market for rising scope of advance wound care market, rising aging and geriatric population, technological advancement, government support, rising incidences of chronic wound, increase in number of surgeries and increasing trend. These factors increase the demand for wound care devices.
- Low awareness, slow growth rate and shrinking market, complex regulatory approval process, competition with other moist dressings are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.
- Scope for unmet medical needs as well as emerging advance wound care devices will drive the market in future.
Key Points:
Some of the major players operating in this market
The Belgium and Netherlands advance wound care market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (new product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the market.
- Advance wound care biologics market is growing with the highest CAGR.
- Surgical wounds are driving the market with the highest market share. However, diabetic ulcers are growing with the highest CAGR.
- Hospitals are dominating the end-user segment of Belgium and Netherlands advance wound care market.
