Belgium And Netherlands Advanced Wound Care Market Is Expected To Dominated The Industry With Value Of USD 21.3 Million And 126.7 Million Respectively

Belgium Advanced Wound Care Market is expected to reach USD 28.0 million by 2024 from USD 22.6 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Netherlands advanced wound care market is expected to reach USD 167.9 million by 2024 from USD 135.4 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 2.8% in the forecast period 2017 to 2024. The new market report contains data for historic year 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market include rising aging and geriatric population, technological advancement, government support, rising incidences of chronic wound, increase in number of surgeries and increasing trend. On the other hand, low awareness, slow growth rate and shrinking market, complex regulatory approval process, competition with other moist dressings that may hinder the growth of the market.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

INTRODUCTION

1.1. OBJECTIVES OF THE STUDY

1.2. MARKET DEFINITION

1.3. MARKET SCOPE

1.4. OVERVIEW OF BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET

1.5. CURRENCY AND PRICING

1.6. LIMITATION

1.7. MARKETS COVERED

MARKET SEGMENTATION

2.1. MARKETS COVERED

2.2. GEOGRAPHIC SCOPE

2.3. YEARS CONSIDERED FOR THE STUDY

2.4. CURRENCY AND PRICI

2.5. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.6. PRIMARY INTERVIEWS WITH KEY OPINION LEADERS

2.7. SECONDARY SOURCES

2.8. ASSUMPTIONS

MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. DRIVERS

3.1.1. RISING AGING AND GERIATRIC POPULATION

3.1.2. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENT

3.1.3. GOVERNMENT SUPPORT

3.1.4. RISING INCIDENCES OF CHRONIC WOUND

3.1.5. INCREASE IN NUMBER OF SURGERIES

3.1.6. INCREASING TREND

3.2. RESTRAINTS

3.2.1. LOW AWARENESS

3.2.2. SLOW GROWTH RATE AND SHRINKING MARKET

3.2.3. COMPLEX REGULATORY APPROVAL PROCESS

3.2.4. COMPETITION WITH OTHER MOIST DRESSINGS

3.3. OPPORTUNITIES

3.3.1. REIMBURSEMENT

3.3.2. MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS TO EXPAND BUSINESS

3.3.3. UNMET NEEDS

3.3.4. INCREASING DEMAND

3.4. CHALLENGES

3.4.1. SHORTAGE OF TRAINED STAFF

3.4.2. THE DEVELOPMENT OF SUBSTITUTE PRODUCTS

3.5. KEY MARKET TRENDS AND UPCOMING TECHNOLOGIES

3.5.1. SMART DRESSING WILL PUSH FUTURE GROWTH

3.5.2. HYDROFIBER HAS BEEN THE MOST SIGNIFICANT RECENT INNOVATION

3.5.3. ALGINATE DRESSING IS EXPECTED TO GROW ROBUSTLY IN THE UPCOMING YEARS

3.5.4. FOAM DRESSING ACCOUNTING THE LARGEST MARKET SEGMENT IN THE UPCOMING YEARS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY PREMIUM INSIGHTS BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY TYPE

6.1. OVERVIEW

6.2. DRESSING

6.3. BIOLOGICS

6.4. THERAPY DEVICES

BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY WOUND TYPE

7.1. INTRODUCTION

7.2. SURGICAL WOUND

7.2.1. CLASS I

7.2.2. CLASS II

7.2.3. CLASS III

7.2.4. CLASS IV

7.3. DIABETIC ULCERS

7.4. PRESSURE ULCERS

7.5. VENOUS ULCERS

7.6. BURNS

BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY END USER

8.1. OVERVIEW

BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

9.1. OVERVIEW

BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, BY REGION

10.1. BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET

10.1.1. BELGIUM ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET

10.1.2. NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET

BELGIUM AND NETHERLANDS ADVANCED WOUND CARE MARKET, COMPANY SHARE

11.1. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: BELGIUM

11.2. COMPANY SHARE ANALYSIS: NETHERLANDS

COMPANY PROFILES

12.1. ACELITY L.P. INC.

12.1.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.1.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.1.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.1.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.2. SMITH AND NEPHEW

12.2.1. COMPANY OVERVIE

12.2.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.2.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.2.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.3. MOLNLYCKE HEALTH CARE AB

12.3.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.3.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.3.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.3.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.4. CONVATEC INC.

12.4.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.4.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.4.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.4.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.5.3

12.5.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.5.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.5.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.5.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.6. BAXTER

12.6.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.6.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.6.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.6.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.7. COLOPLAST

12.7.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.7.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.7.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.7.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.8. ETHICON INC

12.8.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.8.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.8.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.8.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.8.5. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.8.6. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

12.9. PAUL HARTMANN LIMITED

12.9.1. COMPANY OVERVIEW

12.9.2. REVENUE ANALYSIS

12.9.3. PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

12.9.4. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

Market Segmentation: Belgium and Netherlands Advanced Wound Care Market

On the basis of type:

Dressing

Therapy Devices

Biologics

On the basis of wound type:

Surgical Wound

Diabetic Ulcers

Burns

Pressure Ulcers

Venous Ulcers

Others

On the basis of end users:

Hospitals

Wound Care Centers

Ambulatory Centers

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Community Healthcare

On the basis of distribution channel:

Direct Tenders

Retailers

Key Drivers:

Some of the major factors driving the market for rising scope of advance wound care market, rising aging and geriatric population, technological advancement, government support, rising incidences of chronic wound, increase in number of surgeries and increasing trend. These factors increase the demand for wound care devices.

Low awareness, slow growth rate and shrinking market, complex regulatory approval process, competition with other moist dressings are the factors which may hinder the growth of this market.

Scope for unmet medical needs as well as emerging advance wound care devices will drive the market in future.

Key Points:

Some of the major players operating in this market

The Belgium and Netherlands advance wound care market report contains an in-depth profiling of the key market players, along with the recent developments (new product developments, partnerships, agreements, collaborations, and joint ventures) and strategies adopted by them to sustain and strengthen their position in the market.

Advance wound care biologics market is growing with the highest CAGR.

Surgical wounds are driving the market with the highest market share. However, diabetic ulcers are growing with the highest CAGR.

Hospitals are dominating the end-user segment of Belgium and Netherlands advance wound care market.

