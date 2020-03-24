Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, Market 2019 Global Forecasts Analysis, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape and Key Regions 2023

Latest Insights on the Global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, Market

The latest business intelligence study published by Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, Market Research provides a complete perspective of the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market. The historical, current and projected growth of the Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market is illustrated in the presented study along with the various factors expected to influence the market dynamics during the forecast period (2019-2029).

According to the research analyst at TMR, the value of the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market in 2018 was ~US$ XX Mn/Bn and the market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the considered timeframe.

Important queries addressed in the report include:

Which market segment is expected to witness a sluggish growth? What are the latest innovations in the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market? Which regional market is likely to standout in terms of market growth during the forecast period? What factors could potentially hinder the prospects of the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market? Which end-use industry is tipped to be the primary consumer of Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, during the forecast period?

The report segments the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market on the basis of geography, applications, end use, and product type.

Regional analysis offers critical insights related to the future prospects of the Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market in each region.

Summary

Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, 2020 is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in the Belgian and Luxembourgish Cigar and Cigarillo market. It covers market size and structure along with per capita and overall consumption. Additionally, it focuses on brand data, retail pricing, prospects, and forecasts for sales and consumption until 2029.

In Belgium and Luxembourg, cigars and cigarillos accounted for 2.7% of the market in 2019, facing competition from other tobacco products. Belgium remains a major producer of cigars, exporting 4,336 million pieces in 2018. The Benelux cigar and cigarillo industry features a number of companies, which have seen consolidation in recent years. STG held a 75.3% share of the market in 2018. Overall, continued decline is expected in the long-term, as prices continue to rise and health awareness increases.

Scope

– Sales In 2019 are forecast to be 21424 tons.

– Cigars and Cigarillos accounted for 2.7% of the market in 2019.

– STG held a 75.3% of the market in 2018, while Agio accounted for 9.1%.

– Globaldata estimates that 16.5% of the population are regular smokers.

– Annual per capita consumption is forecast to fall 40% by 2029.

After purchasing the report, users will gain access to vital market information including:

Estimated year-on-year growth of the market in different regions

Latest manufacturing procedures incorporated by market players

Developments in terms of product innovation and impact of technology

SWOT analysis of the various top tier companies in the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market

Driving and restraining factors expected to influence the prospects of the global Belgium and Luxembourg Cigars and Cigarillos, market over the forecast period

