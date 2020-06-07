Beauty Devices Market To Surpass US$54,186.9 million By 2014-2020

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on Beauty Devices: Asia to Witness Highest Growth by 2020,” the global beauty devices market was valued at USD 19,389.1 million in 2014 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2014 to 2020, to reach an estimated value of USD 54,186.9 million in 2020.
- L’Oréal Group.
- Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc.
- Home Skinovations, Ltd.
- PhotoMedex, Inc.
- TRIA Beauty, Inc.
- Syneron Medical, Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Panasonic Corporation.
- Carol Cole Company.
- Procter & Gamble.
- Other.
- Salon
- Spa
- At-home
- Others
- Hair removal devices
- Cleansing devices
- Acne devices
- Rejuvenation devices
- Light/LED therapy and photo rejuvenation devices
- Oxygen and steamer devices
- Hair growth devices
- Skin Derma rollers
- Cellulite reduction devices
- Others
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- The U.K.
- Asia
- China
- Japan
- India
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of the World (RoW)
