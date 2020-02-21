Beauty Devices Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Beauty Devices Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Beauty Devices Market was valued at USD 27.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 129billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 18.76% from 2017 to 2025.

LOreal SA

Panasonic Corporation

Home Skinovations Photomedax

Carol Cole Company

Lumenis The Proctor & Gamble Company

Syneron Medical

TRIA Beauty