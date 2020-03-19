Beacon Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2028

A thorough study of the competitive landscape of the global Beacon Market has been given, presenting insights into the company profiles, financial status, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the SWOT analysis. This research report will give a clear idea to readers about the overall market scenario to further decide on this market projects.

The report analysis the leading players of the global Beacon market by inspecting their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers, or acquisitions, and their target markets. This report also includes an exhaustive analysis of their product profiles to explore the products and applications their operations are concentrated on in the global Beacon market. Additionally, the report gives two distinct market forecasts, one from the perspective of the producer and another from that of the consumer. It also offers valuable recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Beacon market. It also provides beneficial insights for both new as well as established players of the global Beacon market.

This report provides detailed historical analysis of global market for Beacon from 2014-2019, and provides extensive market forecasts from 2019-2025 by region country and subsectors. It covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, historical growth and future perspectives in the Beacon market

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well established players of the market including Aruba Networks Inc, Gimbal, Estimote Inc., Kontakt.io and Radius Networks, Inc. among others. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by innovating novel beacon lights. For instance, in June 2017, Aruba Networks Inc. has further altered its offerings which uses Internet of Things (IoT), by introducing a location based asset tracking solution in collaboration with its wireless platforms. This can have a positive impact on the beacon offerings of the company. Additionally, in April 2018, Kontakt.io formed a partnership with Cassia Networks, a Bluetooth IoT solution provider to offer enhanced Bluetooth beacon offerings to its customers.

Global Beacon Market

Global Beacon Market, by End-use Industry

Retail

Advertising

Manufacturing

Transportation and Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Technology

iBeacon

Eddystone

Others

Global Beacon Market, by Component

Hardware

Software

Global Beacon Market, by Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France The U.K Germany Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India Japan China Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The global Beacon market research is carried out at the different stages of the business lifecycle from the production of a product, cost, launch, application, consumption volume and sale. The research offers valuable insights into the marketplace from the beginning including some sound business plans chalked out by prominent market leaders to establish a strong foothold and expand their products into one that’s better than others.

We provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Beacon market. This helps us to comprehensively analysis the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

