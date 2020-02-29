Bauxite and Alumina Market Share Current and Future Industry Trends 2020 – 2025

The raw material required to create aluminum is aluminum oxide, popularly known as alumina. Alumina is a white powder developed by the refining of bauxite. The Bauxite and Alumina market is mainly consumption of manufacturing of aluminum, however due to the unique physical and chemical properties, they are used in various other applications.

On an average, approximately two tons of alumina produce one tons of aluminum through an electrolytic process. The Bauxite and Aluminum market size is predicted to continue rising powerfully during the forecast period in turn leading to more demand of bauxite. There are three main bauxites types – boehmite, gibbsite and diaspore, – which each differ in chemical and physical characteristics, and each have predominance in certain regions of the world.

The major contribution to this demand would be from China, which is a leading producer of aluminum in itself. China has the highest Bauxite and alumina market share and also exports the surplus amount. The recent drop in global aluminum price was due to China’s surplus trade and global supply glut in industry. Furthermore, illegal bauxite camping is a matter of concern at the same time huge focus is being given to improving local environmental conditions.

The Bauxite and Alumina market share is dominated by construction industry. This is mainly because of the huge market in China, where there is rapid growth in construction industry owing to economic development and industrial growth. Excluding China, the motor vehicle market is the largest consumer of aluminum. Aluminum used in motor vehicle industry is constantly growing owing to the increased demand in motor vehicle market. Leading motor vehicle manufacturers, like India and China are constantly setting up new industrial units and pushing the sales of aluminum in the countries. Aluminum used in packaging for food and beverage products also contributes considerable in bauxite and alumina market share. Use of aluminum for packaging of growing processed food and beverage products. Aluminum cans are extremely popular due to its recyclable properties. The urban population is always on move and hence packed and processed foods and beverage is a growing industry all across the world.

The Bauxite and Alumina market is segmented on type, applications and region. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as Metallurgical and Non-metallurgical. In the Non-metallurgical type the highest contributor is Refractories and Abrasives. Based on applications, it is segmented as Oil, Polish and filler.

Geographically, the Bauxite and Alumina market is segmented into US, Europe, Japan, China, and South East Asia and so on. Some of the key players in the industry are CHALCO, CVG Bauxilum, BHP Billiton Group, Gencor, Hindalco Industries, Glencore International, Norsk Hydro ASA, National Aluminum, Rio Tinto Alcan and many others.

Segments:

The various segments of Bauxite and Alumina market are,

Type:

Metallurgical

Non-metallurgical

Applications:

Oil

Polish

Filler

Regions: US, Europe, Japan, China, and South East Asia

United States

Europe

Japan

China

South East Asia

What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Bauxite and Alumina market’:

– Future prospects study the Bauxite and Alumina market trends by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)

– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations across the world

– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics.

– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, applications and types.

Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market.

– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market

Who should buy this report?

Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.

