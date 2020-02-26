Battery Power Bank Market Overview Industry Demand, Development and Growth Forecast Report 2026 | MI, LG, LG

”

Battery Power Bank Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Battery Power Bank market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Battery Power Bank Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Battery Power Bank market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Battery Power Bank Market Report Covers the market status, volume, share, and growth factors and also includes the major development factors, key trends, opportunities, and major company profiles MI, LG, LG, Samsung, PISEN, Sony, TP-LINK, alloKOREA, Pineng, YOOBAO, iWALK, ROMOSS, inote, Swiss Military, GALAZ, GP Batteries, KOKIRI, Axxen, Uonetek, SK MOCAT, iPower, Energizer, RX1, Tlongs, Camp Fire, Maxxron .

Summary

Power banks or external batteries have experienced increase in adoption as a portable source of battery for devices with USB power bank compatibility. These are mainly based on either lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries with power ratings that range below 3,500 mAh or above 20,000 mAh.

The top brand of Korea power bank market are XIAOMI, PISEN, Inote. Other key manufacturers include Samsung, alloKOREA, LG, SONY, YOOBAO, iWALK, ROMOSS, TP-LINK, Pineng, GP Batteries, KOKIRI, Axxen, Uonetek, SK MOCAT, NNINE KOREA, iPower, Energizer and RX1.

With the growing development of portable electronic products, Smartphones, tablets, portable media devices, and other Portable Devices are the key Use of the power bank market. The Smartphones and tablets was the largest Use segment at currently.

In the past few years, most of the consumer choose the capacity below 3000mAh for their smartphone.In recent years, the batteries capacity of smartphone, iPad, tablet and other devices are more and more higher, meanwhile the price keep decreasing, the demand for high capacity power bank are increasing.Now, the best choice of capacity are between 5000mAh to 10000mAh for both smartphone and tablet PC, etc.

XIAOMI Mi power bank is very popular in Korea from 2015.The low price and high quality is the reason why Korean people choose their power bank products.In 2015, the share of Mi power bank in Korea is about 24% of the total volume, which is the top 1 in the Korea power bank market just used one year.

The global Battery Power Bank market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Battery Power Bank Market Report :

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

This report covers leading companies associated in Battery Power Bank market:

MI, LG, LG, Samsung, PISEN, Sony, TP-LINK, alloKOREA, Pineng, YOOBAO, iWALK, ROMOSS, inote, Swiss Military, GALAZ, GP Batteries, KOKIRI, Axxen, Uonetek, SK MOCAT, iPower, Energizer, RX1, Tlongs, Camp Fire, Maxxron

The report can answer the following questions:

– North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Battery Power Bank industry.

– Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Battery Power Bank industry.

– Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Battery Power Bank industry.

– Different types and applications of Battery Power Bank industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

– Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Battery Power Bank industry.

– Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Battery Power Bank industry.

– SWOT analysis of Battery Power Bank industry.

– New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Battery Power Bank industry.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Li-ion (Lithium ion) Battery

Li-polymer (Lithium-Polymer) Battery

Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

Ni-Cd (Nickel Cadmium) Battery

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Smart Phones

Tablets & Laptop

Industrial Power Bank

Battery Power Bank Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Battery Power Bank markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Battery Power Bank market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Battery Power Bank market.

