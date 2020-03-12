Battery Management System Market Scope Analysis 2019-2027

Battery Management System Market (2018) Report Provides an in-depth summary of Battery Management System Market Status as well as Product Specification, Technology Development, and Key Manufacturers. The Report Gives Detail Analysis on Market concern Like Battery Management System Market share, CAGR Status, Market demand and up to date Market Trends with key Market segments.

The latest report about the Battery Management System market provides a detailed evaluation of the business vertical in question, alongside a brief overview of the industry segments. An exceptionally workable estimation of the present industry scenario has been delivered in the study, and the Battery Management System market size with regards to the revenue and volume have also been mentioned. In general, the research report is a compilation of key data with regards to the competitive landscape of this vertical and the multiple regions where the business has successfully established its position.

Leading manufacturers of Battery Management System Market:

covered in the report include:

Automotive(e-Vehicles (EVs, HEVs, PHEVs, BEV, racing vehicles and electric heavy vehicles), golf cart, medical mobility vehicles, e-recreational vehicles and Segways)

Telecom

Energy(grid, solar, wind, portable battery packs, energy storage systems and UPS)

Drones

The report further analyses the market on the basis of components and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Component types covered in the report include:

Battery management unit

Communication unit

The report further analyses the market on the basis of various topologies and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. The topology types covered in the report include:

Distributed

Centralised

Modular

The next section of the report analyses the market on the basis of various regions and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years.

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan

Latin America

Japan

North America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East & Africa

All the above sections, by region, by component, by vertical and by topology evaluate the present scenario and growth prospects in the battery management system market for the period 2015 –2025. We have considered 2014 as the base year, with market values estimated for 2015 and forecast developed from 2016 onwards.

The vertical ’Home Appliances‘ mainly includes BMS for UPS and invertor systems for domestic usage that provide backup for home appliances such as television, electric water heaters, room heaters, electric ovens, air conditioners and cable boxes. Various factors such as GDP, telecom tower installations, electricity net consumption, total renewable electricity net consumption, electric vehicle stock, lithium-ion market, lead-acid battery market and telecom industry growth have been considered to calculate the indicated market numbers. We have sub-segmented the component segment by ‘Battery Management Unit (BMU)’ and ‘communication channel’. BMU represents a chip or main processing component of the battery management system. A battery management unit does not include power module, charger, battery, monitor DC/DC converter or communication (we are considering communication as a separate component). To calculate market size, by topology, we have grouped verticals as follows:

Distributed: grid, solar, wind, telecom and parts of e-vehicles

Modular: energy storage system, industrial UPS, medical mobility vehicles, e-recreational vehicles and parts of e-vehicles, drones

Centralised: E-bikes, Segways, portable battery packs, power tools, vacuum cleaner, garden tools, portable medical equipment, others (home appliances with high cell count and domestic UPS)

The forecast presented here assesses total volume and revenue generated by the battery management system market, by vertical. Given the characteristics of the market, we triangulate the outcome on the basis of various critical factors, such as supply side, demand side and dynamics of the parent market. However, quantifying the market across aforementioned segments and regions is more a matter of quantifying expectations and identifying opportunities rather than rationalising them after the forecast has been completed.

In addition, it is imperative to note that in an ever-fluctuating global economy, we not only conduct forecasts in terms of CAGR, but also analyse on the basis of key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth rate to understand market predictability and to identify ideal opportunities across the battery management system market.

Sub-segments and/or categories have been analysed in terms of Basis Point Share (BPS) to understand individual segments’ relative contribution to market growth. This detailed level of information is important for identification of key trends in the battery management system market.

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of battery management system market, by region, vertical, component and topology and its revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, the absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider has, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective.

Furthermore, to understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of battery management system, FMI developed the market attractiveness index. The resulting index would help providers identify ideal market opportunities.

The final section of the report includes the battery management system landscape, and provides the audience with a dashboard view, based on categories of providers across the value chain, their presence in battery management system product portfolio and key differentiators. Key players across the supply chain of the global battery management system market include OEMs/suppliers of BMS, BMU integrators and electronic devices manufacturers that manufacture BMSs. These include:

The Ventec Company

Nuvation Engineering

Ashwoods Energy Limited

TWS

Lithium Balance Corporation

Vecture Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

L&T Technology Services Ltd.

Merlin Equipment Ltd.

AVL

Navitas System LLC

Johnson Matthey PLC

