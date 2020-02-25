Bathroom Vanities Market Revenue, Price & Growth Rate | Forecast To 2026 | Albemarle Countertop Company, American Woodmark Corporation, Bellaterra-home.com, Avant Styles LLC, others

Forecast Period 2020-2026: A comprehensive analysis of the market structure along with the forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the market have been delivered through this Bathroom Vanities Market business document. The market is greatly transforming because of the moves of the key players and brands including developments, product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions that in turn changes the view of the global face of industry.

Global bathroom vanities market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Increasing urbanization and rising hygiene consciousness among population are the major factor for the growth of this market.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Albemarle Countertop Company, American Woodmark Corporation, Bellaterra-home.com, Caesarstone, Design Elements, Empire Industries, Inc., Foremost Groups, Inc., Wilsonart LLC., Water Creation, Inc, Avant Styles LLC, MasterBrand Cabinets Inc., Masco Cabinetry LLC, Kohler Co, JSG Oceana.

Region-based analysis of the Bathroom Vanities Industry market:

– The Bathroom Vanities Industry market, with regards to provincial scope is segmented into USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, and South East Asia. The report also includes information regarding the products use throughout the topographies.

Bathroom Vanities Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Residential, Non- Residential), Material (Stone, Ceramics, Glass, Wood, Metal), Size (24 – 35 inch, 38 – 47 inch, 48 – 60 inch), Combination Pattern (Detached, Double, Combined, Symmetric, Open), Installation (Wall Cabinets, Base Cabinets), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Bathroom vanity is a combination of bathroom sink or basin and other storages around it. These bathroom vanity are usually made of material like wood, stone, ceramics, glass, metal etc. and are usually water and moisture resistant in nature. They are usually available in different sizes. Increasing smart living and demand for high quality bathroom are the factor fuelling the growth of this market

Global bathroom vanities market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of bathroom vanities market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Rising demand for multi-utility home décor units is factor driving the growth of this market

Increasing new construction projects in urban areas is driving market growth

Rising prevalence for the high quality bathroom features among consumer is another factor driving market

Increasing smart living is another factor which is acting as a driver for this market

Market Restraints:

High cost of the bathroom vanities is restraining the market growth

Expensive bathroom designing is another factor restraining the market growth

