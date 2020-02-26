Barley Market Assessment and Forecast Report by 2016 – 2026

XploreMR presents a comprehensive analysis of the global barley market in a new publication titled “Barley Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2016–2026.” The report showcases the performance of the barley market over a 10-year forecast period globally and specifically in the Latin America region and throws light on the key factors anticipated to influence revenue growth in the coming decade. Our analysts have tracked the key market drivers, restraints, and trends that are expected to define the global barley market during the period of forecast.

A methodical research approach to market study

The market forecast on the global barley market gauges the total value and volume of the market within the foreseen period. To provide an accurate forecast of this market, we have first identified the main barley producers and raw material suppliers and also mapped the production and consumption trends of barley at both global and the Latin America regional levels. Through extensive secondary research, our analysts have identified the smart technologies used to produce barley and the broad applications of barley. Through detailed primary research, we have been able to identify top barley ingredients manufacturers and the frequency of new product launches by companies operating in the global and Latin America barley market. All this data acquired through primary and secondary research has been validated using the triangulation method and further scrutinised using advanced tools to obtain qualitative and quantitative insights into the global barley market.

Yearly inflation rate has not been considered while forecasting the market numbers. Macroeconomic indicators such as food industry outlook, food and beverage spending and others have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. A top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each category while a bottom-up approach has been used to counter validate the reached numbers. All values pertaining to the market size are in US$ (US dollars).

The defining role of key metrics

In this report, we have encapsulated the key metrics that describe the global barley market and have used this data to measure the performance of the barley market across different segments. We have not only estimated the CAGR for the global and Latin America markets; we have also analysed the segmental Y-O-Y growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities that are likely to emerge in this market. Our analysts have also conducted a Basis Point Share (BPS) analysis to calibrate the contribution of individual segments to the overall expansion of the global barley market. Revenue forecast and absolute dollar opportunity is also an integral part of this report. Absolute dollar opportunity helps market players understand the scope they can look to achieve and also helps identify potential market resources. Further, Market Insights has developed a unique market attractiveness index to present the future and current opportunities in the global barley market.

Sectional overview of the global barley market report

This XploreMR opens with an executive summary that offers a bird’s eye view of the global barley market. In the overview section, we have indicated the leading segment of the global barley market and also highlighted the CAGR at which the market is expected to expand by the end of the forecast period. In this section, we have also provided information on key drivers, restraints, and trends likely to impact the global and Latin America barley market in the next 10 years. The market taxonomy section projects all the important segments of the barley market based on type, grade, application and region.

The next few sections focus on the barley market value chain analysis and market forecast along with pricing analysis and segment-wise analysis of key market trends. The last section of the report is devoted to studying the global barley market competitive landscape where we have profiled the major shareholders of the global barley market. This section also comprises a competitive dashboard to provide report audiences with clear insights into the short- and long-term strategies of key players operating in the global and Latin America barley market.

