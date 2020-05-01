Banana Powder Market Global Industry Analysis by Top Industry Giants: Chiquit, Del Monte Fresh, Dole Food Company, Inc., Fyffes, Banana Link, BANATONE FOOD INDUSTRIES, others

Banana Powder Market: Inclusive Insight

Global banana powder market is growing at a substantial CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2017, the base year of calculation is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019 to 2026.

The Banana Powder Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Banana Powder market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Chiquit, Del Monte Fresh, Dole Food Company, Inc., Fyffes, Banana Link, BANATONE FOOD INDUSTRIES, Mevive International Food Ingredients, Santosh Food Products, Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltd, Vinayak Ingredients India Pvt. Ltd, Aarkay Food Products Ltd, National Food ‘n’ Spices, Saipro Biotech Private Limited among others

Banana Powder Market Trends | Industry Segment by Application (Beverages, Pet Food and Feed Industry, Household, Food Industry, Cosmetics), Source (Organic, Conventional), Process (Freeze Dried, Spray Dried, Sun Dried, Drum Dried, Others), Distribution Channel (Direct Sales, Indirect Sales), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Banana powder is a gluten free powder which is cheaper than the wheat powder consisting processed bananas, used as ingredient in baby food production and milk shakes. People use banana powder to make different kinds of biscuits and cakes. These are mainly used in cosmetics industry as it diminishes the fine lines by absorbing excess oil. It is very easy to use. Banana loose powder is super fine and silky which is used to apply after the foundation and the concealer.

Market Drivers

Increasing consumers spending on all-natural and organic products drives the market

Growing consumption in cosmetics industries will propel the growth of the market

High demand for banana flavor from food industry is also boosting the market

Rising demand for gluten-free product due to health awareness will also fuel the growth of the market

Market Restraints

Requirement of high maintenance for the storage may restrict the growth of the market

Banana powder comes with extra calories that lead to unwanted weight gain which is a restraining factor for the market growth

Continuously fluctuation in raw material costs will hamper the market in the forecast period

Increasing Disposable Income

Rising disposable income of the population is believed to positively impact the growth of the smart furniture over the forecast period. Further, changing lifestyle of the people such as increasing preference for smart furniture is anticipated to intensify the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

However, high cost of Banana Powder products is one of the key factors which are expected to limit the growth of global smart furniture market over the forecast period.

At the Last, Banana Powder industry report focuses on data sources, viz. primary and secondary sources, market breakdown and data triangulation, market size estimation, research programs, and design, research approach and methodology, and the publisher’s disclaimer.

