Bamboo Extract Market : Key Players Business Analysis and Opportunity Assessment 2019 – 2024

Bamboo extract market is segmented on the basis of form, application and regions. On the basis of form the global bamboo extract market is segmented as; powder extract and liquid extract. The liquid extract is high used in cosmetic peroration and the powder extract in supplements due to its ability to blend with other nutrients.

On the basis of application, Bamboo Extract is segmented into two main categories as herbal supplements and cosmetics. The herbal supplements are sub-segmented into capsules and tinctures. The cosmetic uses of bamboo extract hair care and skin care products are attributed to the high amount of silica present in bamboo extract. As an ingredient the extract possess immense potential in the cosmetic market backed by the rising health and beauty concerns of consumers.

Asia-Pacific region constitutes world's largest bamboo area, the main bamboo producing and exporting countries are China, India, Myanmar, Thailand, Bangladesh, Cambodia and Vietnam among others. The major bamboo products importing countries include the U.S., Germany, France, the U.K. and Japan, among others. The finished products including bamboo extract are then exported from these countries.

Bamboo Extract Global Market Trends and Market Drivers:

Bamboo extract’s widespread use in therapeutic herbal formulations providing benefits such as strengthening blood vessels and improving blood flow. Also providing additional health benefits in diabetes management improving bone health and many more. The attractiveness of the compiled benefits are driving high demand from consumers which in turn is expected to drive the bamboo extract market in the foreseeable future.

Consumer’s preferences are noticeably on a shift towards the herbal beauty products, bamboo extract constitute such ingredient and is therefore expected to rise at a significant CAGR in terms of value and volume during the forecast period.

The natural products offer a wide acceptance in use as cosmetic products attributed to the all-natural extract formulation and natural source of silica. The application in cosmetics is anticipated to grow due to the increased awareness among consumers regarding the safety in use of the naturally derive herbal products and wide spread commercialization on benefits of natural cosmetic ingredients and finished products.

Cosmetic companies such as L’oréal uses wide variety of natural ingredients of which bamboo extract is one of the most common extract used in hair care products.

Bamboo Extract Market Key Players:

The rise in global demand of the herbal extracts has attracted many manufacturers to supply quality products and some of the key players participating in the global Bamboo Extract Market are; Jiaherb, Inc., Croda International Plc. Orgenetics Inc., Specialty Natural Products Co.,Ltd., Cactus Botanics, among others

