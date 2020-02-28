Ball Valves Market Size is Set for Rapid Growth 2020 | Flowserve Corporation, Schlumberger Ltd., Metso Corporation, Burkert Fluid Control Systems

Available Exclusive Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-ball-valves-market
Global Ball Valves Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 12.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.75billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.4% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the benefits associated with Process Plant Modernization. A ball valve is a form of quarter-turn valve which uses a hollow, perforated and pivoting ball (floating ball) to control flow through it. The ball valves are being used in the various sectors such as aerospace & defence, oil and gas industry and among them. The market of ball valve is growing because of various factors such as evolution of IOT and developments in automation ecosystem such as mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, increasing demand for industrialization in emerging economies, and demand for process safety. The Asia-pacific is the fastest growing in this market due to increasing development in these countries.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global Ball Valves Market are
Emerson Electric Co.(US), Flowserve Corporation (US), Schlumberger Ltd. (US), Crane Co. (US), IMI Plc. (Finland), Kitz Corporation (Japan), Metso Corporation(Finland) Neway valve. (China). Emerson Electric Co (US) (US) ,Velan Inc.( Canada), The Weir Group PLC (UK), Burkert Fluid Control Systems (Germany), Curtiss-Wright Corporation (US), Alfa Laval (Sweden), Apollo Valves (US), Valvitalia S.P.A (Italy) , Swagelok Company (US), MRC Global Inc. (US), , Astech Valve Co. Ltd. (Taiwan), Cameron International Corporation(US), Dwyer Instruments Inc. (US), Flomatic Corporation (US), Forum Energy Technology (US) , among others
The study given in this section offers details of key market players.
If you are involved in the Ball Valves industry or intend to be, then this study will provide you comprehensive outlook. It’s vital you keep your market knowledge up to date segmented Global Ball Valves Market By Material (Stainless Steel, Cast Iron, Alloy Based, Cryogenic, Others, (Brass, Bronze, Plastic)}, Valve Type(Trunnion Mounted ball valves, Floating Ball Valve, Rising Stem Ball Valve), Size (Up to 1”, 1” to 6”, 6” to 25”, 25” to 50”, 50” and Larger), Industry (Oil & Gas, Energy & Power, Chemicals, Water & Wastewater , Building & Construction, Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture, Metal & Mining, Paper & Pulp, Food & Beverages, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Competitive Landscape and Ball Valves Market Share Analysis
Global ball valves market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of ball valves market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Ball Valves Market:
Market Drivers:
- High demand for modernized process plant is expected to act as a driver to the market growth
- There is increase in energy consumption due to industrialization, urbanization, and smart city initiatives this is driver for the market.
Market Restraints:
- Lack of standardization in certifications and policies robotics is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.
Ball Valves Market Country Level Analysis
The countries covered in Ball Valves market report are U.K., Germany, France, Netherlands, Russia, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, Turkey and Rest of Europe.
Key Pointers Covered in the Ball Valves Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
- Market Size
- Market New Sales Volumes
- Market Replacement Sales Volumes
- Installed Base
- Market By Brands
- Market Procedure Volumes
- Market Product Price Analysis
- Market Shares in Different Regions
- Recent Developments for Market Competitors
- Market Upcoming Applications
- Market Innovators Study
Report range-
The report offers Ball Valves Market share appraisals for regional and global levels
To gain detailed overview of parent market
Information about key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and their impact analysis on the Ball Valves Market size has been provided.
The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Ball Valves Market and current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets.
Identify growth segments and opportunities in the industry
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
