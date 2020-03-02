Ayurvedic Food Market to Witness Increase in Revenues by2018 – 2028

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Ayurvedic Food market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Ayurvedic Food market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period.

competitive landscape of global ayurvedic food market include –

Cosmoveda EK Günther Eckerle

Govinda Natur

Dabur

Patanjali Ayurved

HUL

ITC

Maharishi Ayurveda

These key players and some of the local players in East Asia are investing more and trying to manufacture products such as ayurvedic beverages such as juices and healthy drinks and tea. Some of the companies are increasingly researching to improve the shelf life of these products naturally without altering its properties and freshness.

Global Ayurvedic Food Market: Key Trends

Growing preference of the vegan diet globally is contributing majorly to the growth of the global ayurvedic food market. Additionally, rising sensitivity towards animal rights and life is leading to increasing demand for the vegan diet coupled with growing awareness toward the health benefits associated with the consumption of Ayurvedic food are driving growth of the global Ayurvedic food market. Furthermore, manufacturers and key players in the market are trying to cater to this increased demand by launching all variant food products based on the natural and ayurvedic food ingredients. This is expected to drive market growth in the coming years.

Moreover, the surge in acceptance of e-commerce and online trading sector which have increased its availability globally and especially across the developing countries is fuelling the market’s growth. On the global level, consumption of Ayurvedic food is itself a trend, which is benefiting to boom the global sale of Ayurvedic food.

Global Ayurvedic Food Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of region, the Ayurvedic food market is segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global Ayurvedic food market owing to higher adoption of products coupled with easy and low-cost availability of products. Additionally, demand for these Ayurvedic foods is increasing across the developed regions such as Europe and North America due to the rising trend of choosing vegan life and growing awareness about health benefits of consuming the Ayurvedic food products.

