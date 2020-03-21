AWS Managed Services Market Forecast and Trends Analysis Research Report 2019-2026

AWS Managed Services Market Insights 2018, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global AWS Managed Services industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the AWS Managed Services manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2018-2025 global AWS Managed Services market covering all important parameters.

Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market including Accenture plc., DXC Technology Company, Rackspace Inc., Capgemini, and Slalom LLC. These key players are looking to capture larger market share by expanding their current AWS and managed hosting service offerings. For instance, in November 2017, Accenture plc. expanded its AWS capabilities with three new offerings including cloud native development, data centricity, and analytics on AWS, and applied intelligence on AWS through AABG (Accenture AWS Business Group). Additionally, in November 2017, Rackspace, an IT infrastructure services provider, completed the acquisition of New Jersey, U.S.-based Datapipe, a leading information technology company that engages in managed hosting and provides cloud computing services, globally.

Global AWS Managed Services Market

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Service Type

Advisory Services

Cloud Migration Services

Operations Services

Global AWS Managed Services Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Australia Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



