Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market 2020 Business Trends, Statistics, Production and Consumption Analysis with Growth Opportunities

Global autonomous vehicle market is expected to reach $495.49 billion by 2030, representing a 2020-2030 CAGR of 24.4%. The annual shipment of autonomous vehicle will grow to 18.19 million units in 2030 with a 2020-2030 CAGR of 26.5% in global market.

Highlighted with 105 tables and 132 figures, this 208-page report “Global Autonomous Vehicle (AV) Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Automation Level (Level 1 – Level 5), Vehicle Type, Power, ADAS Feature, Ownership, and Region: Trend Outlook and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global autonomous vehicle market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with estimates and forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

AUDI AG

Baidu

BMW Group

Daimler AG

Delphi

FCA Italy S.p.A.

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

MAN SE

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd

Tesla, Inc.

Toyota Motor Corporation

Volkswagen AG

Volvo Group

Waymo LLC

Zoox Inc.

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global autonomous vehicle market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Automation Level, Vehicle Type, Power, ADAS Feature, Ownership, and Region.

Based on offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Based on automation level, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn), average selling price, and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Level 1 (Driver Assistance)

• Level 2 (Partial Automation)

• Level 3 (Conditional Automation)

• Level 4 (High Automation)

• Level 5 (Full Automation)

Based on Vehicle Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Passenger Vehicles

• Car/Robo-taxi

• Van/Shuttle

Commercial Vehicles

• Self-driving Trucks

• Self-driving Buses

Based on power, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Electric Cell

• Fuel Cell

• Hybrid

Based on ADAS Feature, the global ADAS System market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Lane Assist (LA)

• Crash Warning System (CWS)

• Blind Spot Detection (BSD)

• Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

• Smart Park Assist (SPA)

• Cross Traffic Alert (CTA)

• Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)

• Traffic Jam Assist (TJA)

• Intelligent Park Assist (IPA)

Based on Vehicle Ownership, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) and shipment (units) for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Private Vehicles

• Shared Vehicles

