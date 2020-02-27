Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2019-2027

The global Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). The market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions. Each segment of the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
segmented as follows:
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Technology
- Driverless Tractors
- Driver-assisted Tractors
Global Driverless Tractors Market, by Power Output
- Below 30 HP
- 31 HP to 100 HP
- 101 HP and above
Global Driver-assisted Tractors Market, by Power Output
- Below 30 HP
- 31 HP to 100 HP
- 101 HP and above
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Component
- GPS
- Radar
- LiDAR
- Camera/vision Systems
- Ultrasonic Sensors
- Handheld Devices
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Application
- Agriculture
- Harvesting
- Seed Sowing
- Irrigation
- Others
Global Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Tractors Market, by Region/Country/Sub-region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Each market player encompassed in the Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. The Autonomous and Semi-autonomous Tractors market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
