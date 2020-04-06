Automotive Wiring Harness Market Qualitative Analysis of the Leading Players and Competitive Industry Scenario During Forecast 2015 to 2021

Automotive wiring harness is an assembly of wires or cables which transmits electrical power or signals in the automobiles. As compared to the individual electric wires in an automotive, automotive wiring harness are better safeguarded against the impact of vehicular vibrations. Additionally, automotive wiring harness is more secure from abrasions and moisture. The global automotive wiring harness market is witnessing exponential growth due to the increasing automobile industry.

The automotive wiring harness broadly consists of six components namely electric wire, protector, grommet, terminal, tape and clamp. Automotive wiring harness industry is showing great advancements in increasing the efficiency of the harness. The price of automotive wiring harness have been declining in recent times due to falling copper prices (one of the raw material for automotive wiring harness) and several lawsuits against the price control practice of the key manufacturers. The fall in prices has further increased the demand for automotive wiring harness globally. In the European Union, six substances used in automotive wiring harness namely lead, mercury, hexavalent chromium, polybrominated biphenyls and polybrominated diphenyl ether must fall under RoHS lead-free directive.

Request to Sample report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3678



Among regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global automotive wiring harness market in 2013 followed by Europe. Japan is the leading producer of automotive wiring harness in Asia Pacific. With the increasing automobiles, Asia Pacific is expected to retain its leadership position by 2020.

The pacified European automobile market is expected to pick up the fast growth trend with its recovering economy which is expected to forward its benefit to the automotive wiring harness market.

The automotive wiring harness market for new energy vehicles including the electric and hybrid vehicles have higher per unit cost due to the higher production cost of high voltage wiring harness assembly. The special processing in terms of electricity transmitting capacity, mechanical strength, insulation protection and electromagnetic compatibility increases the production cost by 25%-50%. The increasing numbers of new energy vehicles are expected to boost the automotive wiring harness market significantly in terms of value. The Chinese market for new energy vehicles is increasing rapidly which is expected to attract significant demand for the automotive wiring harness market in this category.

Automotive wiring harness industry is highly consolidated where four major players account for about 75% of the market.

Request to View TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/3678

The key market players in automotive wiring harness market include ,

Delphi Automotive

Furukawa Electric

Lear

Leoni

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Yazaki

Tianjin Jin-Zhu Wiring Systems

The large companies have been making organic and inorganic investments to increase their global reach and cater to the increasing automotive wiring harness demands. For instance, Furukawa acquired Mitsubishi’s automotive connector business in 2011 to increase investment in this field. In May 2013, Furukawa decided to expand the production of its Philippines factory. Chinese automotive wiring harness company Shenzen Deren Electronics Co. Ltd. purchased auto connector and wiring harness business of CAEG in 2012. The largest companies such as Yazaki, SY System Tech, Leoni and Furukawa have been several times penalized for controlling market prices in North America and Europe. These four companies have been penalized with USD 187 million in July 2013 by European Union on the same grounds.

For in-depth competitive analysis, buy [email protected] https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/3678