Automotive Wheel Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Wheel Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Wheel Market was valued at USD 29.41 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 44.57 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Wheel market are listed in the report.

Accuride International

Iochpe-Maxion S.A.

Hitachi Metals

CITIC Dicastal Co.

Enkei Wheels

Zhejiang Wanfeng Auto Wheel Co

BORBET GmbH

Mangels Industrial S.A. Mefro Wheels (Accuride Wheels Solingen GmbH)