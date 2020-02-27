Automotive Valve Revolutionary Trends 2020 by Industry Statistics | MAHLE Tri-Ring, Worldwide Auto-Accessory, SEECO

“

Automotive Valve Market 2020 : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Valve market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “Automotive Valve Market Research Report 2020-2026”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the Automotive Valve market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

Automotive Valve Market report to study and analyses the market size (Consumption, Value, Volume and Production) By Company, Key Regions, Products and End User/Application, Automotive Valve market breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and 6 year forecast from 2020 to 2026. Bedsides Automotive Valve industry research report enriched on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures ( MAHLE Tri-Ring, Worldwide Auto-Accessory, SEECO, Dengyun Auto-parts, ShengChi Auto Parts, FUJI OOZX, Yangzhou Guanghui, Wode Valve, Xin Yue Automotive, AnFu, JinQingLong, Tyen Machinery ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Gross, Gross Margin, Capacity, Product Picture and Specification, Production, Price, Cost, Revenue and contact information.

Automotive valve is a valve typically used to control the timing and quantity of gas or fuel flow into or flow out of an engine. Both gasoline engine and diesel engine need the valve and it is made of special steel and alloy powder.

The automotive valve industry has got a great development in the past five years. In 2014, the total market size was 460080 K units. The growth rate is approximately 11.31% in the last five years in China.

Considering the development of automotive industry, we estimate that the growth automotive valve market size will continue to grow in the next five years with a 7.08% compound average growth rate to 2020.

The market can be divided into OEM market and AM. In OEM market, the industry is highly concentrated that the top three players MAHLE Tri-Ring, Worldwide Auto-Accessory and SEECO account for over 60% of the market share. And all of the three players have foreign backgrounds. In AM, there are more domestic players and the market is more competitive.

The global Automotive Valve market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2020 and 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Valve market:

MAHLE Tri-Ring, Worldwide Auto-Accessory, SEECO, Dengyun Auto-parts, ShengChi Auto Parts, FUJI OOZX, Yangzhou Guanghui, Wode Valve, Xin Yue Automotive, AnFu, JinQingLong, Tyen Machinery

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Gasoline Engine Valve

Diesel Engine Valve

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

OEM

Aftermarket

Automotive Valve Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2020 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

The report can answer the following questions:

✒ North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Valve industry.

✒ Global major manufacturers’ operating situation (sales, revenue, growth rate and gross margin) of Automotive Valve industry.

✒ Global major countries (United States, Canada, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, – Middle East, Africa, Mexico, Brazil, C. America, Chile, Peru, Colombia) market size (sales, revenue and growth rate) of Automotive Valve industry.

✒ Different types and applications of Automotive Valve industry, market share of each type and application by revenue.

✒ Global market size (sales, revenue) forecast by regions and countries from 2020 to 2026 of Automotive Valve industry.

✒ Upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment, industry chain analysis of Automotive Valve industry.

✒ SWOT analysis of Automotive Valve industry.

✒ New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Automotive Valve industry.

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Valve markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Valve market from primary as well as secondary sources. This report provides a detailed assessment of market segments, types, and applications to help readers understand the different aspects that lead to market growth. Report evaluation assesses current trends and historical milestones affecting the market in a positive and negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Valve market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Valve Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Valve Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Valve Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Gasoline Engine Valve

1.2.2 Diesel Engine Valve

1.3 Global Automotive Valve Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Valve Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Valve Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Valve Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Valve Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Valve Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Valve Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Valve Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Valve Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Valve Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Valve Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Valve Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Valve Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Valve Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 MAHLE Tri-Ring

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 MAHLE Tri-Ring Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Worldwide Auto-Accessory

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Worldwide Auto-Accessory Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 SEECO

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 SEECO Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Dengyun Auto-parts

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Dengyun Auto-parts Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 ShengChi Auto Parts

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 ShengChi Auto Parts Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 FUJI OOZX

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 FUJI OOZX Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Yangzhou Guanghui

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Yangzhou Guanghui Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Wode Valve

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Wode Valve Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Xin Yue Automotive

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Xin Yue Automotive Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 AnFu

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Valve Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 AnFu Automotive Valve Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 JinQingLong

3.12 Tyen Machinery

4 Automotive Valve Market Status and Outlook by Regions

