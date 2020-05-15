Automotive Tuner Ics Market to Exhibit Significant Opportunity Assessment During the Forecast Period 2018 – 2028

Automotive Tuner ICs: Introduction and Market Dynamics

Automotive Tuner ICs are tunable Radio Frequency (RF) receivers that extract signal from standard channels for automobile applications. Manufacturers offer automotive tuner ICs for digital radio, navigation and digital TV. These automotive tuner ICs range from economical and single tuner designs to premium and multi-tuner ICs for car radio systems.

Automotive tuner ICs are designed to offer optimum HD Radio/DAB/DMB and AM/FM digital radio performance for high-end demanding automobile radio systems at lowered system expenditure. This factor is estimated to increase the adoption rate of automotive tuner ICs during the forecast period. Today, automobiles feature sophisticated entertainment systems integrated with multiple automotive tuner ICs and antennae. The ever-rising integration of advanced infotainment systems in vehicles is estimated to drive the global automotive tuner ICs market. Also, growth in the automotive industry and continuous innovation and integration of enhance automotive technologies is estimated to be the primary factor driving the growth of the global automotive tuner ICs market. Automotive tuner ICs capture Radio Data System (RDS) information for info-navigation systems, enable FM phase diversity reception, and offer support for and support digital radio standards, such as Digital Audio Broadcast (DAB) and HD Radio. These features offered by automotive tuner ICs are anticipated to enable the global automotive tuner ICs market to record a noteworthy growth rate. High presence of manufacturers and distributors offering economical as well as premium automotive tuner ICs is another factor that is expected to propel the growth of the global automotive tuner ICs market doting the forecast period.

The ever-increasing demand for vehicular electronics, along with the reduction is prices of automotive tuner ICs, is estimated to offer attractive opportunities in the global automotive tuner ICs market during the forecast period.

However, the design and development chain of automotive tuner ICs is extremely complex. These complexities faced by manufacturers are expected to challenge the growth of the global automotive tuner ICs market during the forecast period.

Automotive Tuner ICs: Market Segmentation

On the basis of type, the global automotive tuner ICs market can be segmented into the following,

Hybrid/Multi-chip Integrated Circuits Mixed Signal Automotive Tuner ICs Analog Automotive Tuner ICs Digital Automotive Tuner ICs

Monolithic Integrated Circuits

On the basis of application, the global automotive tuner ICs market can be segmented into the following,

Transmission Control System

Engine Management

In-vehicle Networking

Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS)

Automotive Tuner ICs: Regional Market Outlook

Strong investments and initiatives incorporated by governments and companies in order to enhance vehicle standards and ensure safety of passengers on-board are anticipated to enable the automotive tuner ICs market in Asia Pacific to register the highest growth rate among all the regional markets, during the forecast period. Currently, Western Europe holds the largest market share of the global automotive tuner ICs market. This dominance may be attributed to the ever-increasing supply and demand for intelligent transportation system. Growing integration of sensors and technologies facilitating real time tracking is also anticipated to drive the automotive tuner ICs market in Western Europe. Rapid electrification in the automobile sector is expected to propel the growth of the North American automotive tuner ICs market during the forecast period. However, design related complexities are estimated to hinder the growth of the automotive tuner ICs markets in all the regions.

Automotive Tuner ICs: Market Key Players

Some of the major participants operating in the global automotive tuner ICs market include, Intel Corporation; Robert Bosch GmbH; Texas Instruments Incorporated; ON Semiconductor; Maxim Integrated; STMicroelectronics; NXP Semiconductor; Rohm Semiconductor; Infineon Technologies; Qualcomm Corporation; and Renesas Electronics Corporation, among others. Texas Instruments Incorporation is estimated to record the largest market share of the global automotive tuner ICs market by the end of the forecast period.

The automotive tuner ICs market report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Market Segments

Historical Actual Market Size, 2013 – 2017

Market Size & Forecast 2018 to 2028

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Market Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis for automotive tuner ICs market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America U.S & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

Automotive Tuner ICs Market Report Highlights: