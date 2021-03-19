Automotive Transmission Filter Market 2020 by Services, Application, Business Analysis, Currents Trends, Statistics, and Investment Opportunities to 2026 | Mann-Hummel, MAHLE, Cummins Filtration

“

Automotive Transmission Filter Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Transmission Filter market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Transmission Filter Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Transmission Filter market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Mann-Hummel, MAHLE, Cummins Filtration, Toyota Boshoku, Fram Group, Filtration Group, Donaldson Company, Parker Hannifin, AC Delco, Freudenberg, Hengst, Febi Bilstein, Sure Filter Technology ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Transmission Filter industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

For Better Understanding, Download Sample PDF of Automotive Transmission Filter Market Research Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1510746/global-automotive-transmission-filter-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

First, as for the automotive transmission filter industry, the industry structure is relatively dispersion. The top 5 manufacturers occupied 54.88% of market share in 2017. The top 3 manufacturers are Mann-Hummel, Mahle and Cummins Filtration which are close to 43.16% market share in 2017. The Mann-Hummel, which has 20.79% market share in 2017, is the leader in the automotive transmission filter industry. The manufacturers following Mann-Hummel are Mahle and Cummins Filtration which respectively has 12.64% and 9.73% market share in 2017.

Second, the global consumption of automotive transmission filter products rises up from 109.18 M units in 2013 to 126.43 M units in 2017, with an average annual growth rate of 3.74%. At the same time, the revenue of world automotive transmission filter sales market has a leap from 895.28 million dollars to 986.15 million dollars.

Third, Europe is the largest production and second consumption region for automotive transmission filter, with production about 32.18% and consumption about 23.33% in 2017, North Americas production about 21.15% and consumption about 19.56% in 2017.

Fourth, with the rapid develop of China automotive market china production and consumption of automotive transmission filter growth at a higher speed. The production of automotive transmission filter rises up from 24.66 M units in 2013 to 29.20 M units in 2017 with an average annual growth rate at 4.32%.

Finally, we believe automotive transmission filter industry have few connections with the upstream raw materials. With the development of automotive industry, we tend to believe the future of automotive transmission filter will be optimism.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Automotive Transmission Filter market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Transmission Filter market:

Mann-Hummel, MAHLE, Cummins Filtration, Toyota Boshoku, Fram Group, Filtration Group, Donaldson Company, Parker Hannifin, AC Delco, Freudenberg, Hengst, Febi Bilstein, Sure Filter Technology

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

OEM

Aftermarkets

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Transmission Filter markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Transmission Filter market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Transmission Filter market.

Do You Have Any Question Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert @ https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1510746/global-automotive-transmission-filter-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Transmission Filter Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 OEM

1.2.2 Aftermarkets

1.3 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Transmission Filter Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Transmission Filter Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Transmission Filter Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Transmission Filter Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Mann-Hummel

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Mann-Hummel Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 MAHLE

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 MAHLE Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Cummins Filtration

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Cummins Filtration Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Toyota Boshoku

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Toyota Boshoku Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Fram Group

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Fram Group Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Filtration Group

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Filtration Group Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Donaldson Company

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Donaldson Company Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Parker Hannifin

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Parker Hannifin Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 AC Delco

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 AC Delco Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Freudenberg

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Transmission Filter Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Freudenberg Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Hengst

3.12 Febi Bilstein

3.13 Sure Filter Technology

4 Automotive Transmission Filter Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Transmission Filter Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Transmission Filter Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Vehicle

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicle

5.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Transmission Filter Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 OEM Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Aftermarkets Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Transmission Filter Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Forecast in Passenger Vehicle

6.4.3 Global Automotive Transmission Filter Forecast in Commercial Vehicle

7 Automotive Transmission Filter Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Transmission Filter Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Transmission Filter Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

The Report also includes Tables and Figures. Browse the Report Description and TOC @ https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/1510746/global-automotive-transmission-filter-industry-research-report-growth-trends-and-competitive-analysis-2020-2026

About Us:

QY Research is committed and dedicated to assisting its clients in reaching towards their goals. We offer a comprehensive range of research reports and support our customers by providing them a solution across times zones. We understand the necessity of accurate data and therefore providing an in-depth analysis of the markets is our primary responsibility. The analytical mind of our expert team recognizes the need for the excellent quality control system, which validates data. This is why QY Research is one of the few consulting firms that gives importance to provide accurate and highly reliable data.

”