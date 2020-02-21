Automotive TIC Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive TIC Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive TIC Market was valued at USD 18.06 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 32.53 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive TIC market are listed in the report.

Dekra Se

TUV SUD Group

Applus Services S.A.

SGS Group

TUV Nord Group

TUV Rheinland AG Group

Bureau Veritas S.A.

Intertek Group PLC