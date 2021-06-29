Automotive Suspension Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Suspension Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Suspension Market was valued at USD 53.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 75.58 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Suspension market are listed in the report.

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

thyssenkrupp AG

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Mando Corp

Hyundai Mobis

Magneti Marelli S.p.A

KYB Americas Corporation

Sogefi SpA