Automotive Steel Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Baosteel Group, HYUNDAI steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata steel, HBIS Group, United States Steel Corporation

Increasing production of automobiles and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs), particularly in North American and European countries, is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to emerge as one of the fastest-growing regional markets for automotive steel in the coming years.

The global automotive steel market size is estimated at USD 90.48 billion by 2028 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.1%. Increasing production of automobiles and demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) is likely to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Vendor Landscape Competitive Research

Some of the major players operating in the industry are ArcelorMittal, thyssenkrupp AG, Nippon Steel Corporation, POSCO, Baosteel Group, HYUNDAI steel, JFE Steel Corporation, Tata steel, HBIS Group, United States Steel Corporation, Nucor, ChinaSteel, JSW and Hausner Hard Chrome Incorporated.

The company profiles of all the top players and brands that are leading the Automotive Steel market with moves like product launches, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions which in turn is affecting the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values are revealed in this market report.

Market Segment

Vehicle Type Outlook

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Application Outlook

Body structure

Power train

Suspension

Others

Table of Content

Section 1 Automotive Steel Definition

Section 2 Global Automotive Steel Market Major Player Share and Market Overview

Section 3 Major Player Automotive Steel Business Introduction

Section 4 Global Automotive Steel Market Segmentation (Region Level)

Section 5 Global Automotive Steel Market Segmentation (Type Level)

Section 7 Automotive Steel Market Forecast 2019-2028

Section 8 Automotive Steel Segmentation Type

Section 9 Automotive Steel Segmentation Industry

Section 10 Automotive Steel Cost Analysis

Section 11 Conclusion

Features mentioned in the report

Changing market dynamics of the industry To get a comprehensive overview of the Automotive Steel market. Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value In-depth market segmentation Competitive landscape

