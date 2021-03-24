Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Climbs on Positive Outlook of Excellent Growth by 2026 | Key Companies like NSG, AGC, Saint Gobain

“

Automotive Solar Control Glass Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Solar Control Glass market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Solar Control Glass market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ NSG, AGC, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass, AIG, XINYI, PPG, SYP Glass ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Solar Control Glass industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

Solar control glass is not necessarily coloured or mirrored glass, although such finishes can be applied for aesthetic purposes if desired. It incorporates invisible layers of special materials on the glass which have the dual effect of allowing sunlight in, while repelling solar heat. Solar control glass units are typically doubleglazed, which means they also insulate well.

The global average price of Automotive Solar Control Glass is in the decreasing trend, from 26 USD/Pcs in 2011 to 23 USD/Pcs in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Europe region is the largest supplier of Automotive Solar Control Glass, with a production market share nearly 35% in 2016. North America is the second largest supplier of Automotive Solar Control Glass, enjoying production market share nearly 29% in 2016.

– The report, global Automotive Solar Control Glass market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Solar Control Glass market:

NSG, AGC, Saint Gobain, Guardian Glass, AIG, XINYI, PPG, SYP Glass

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Absorbing Solar Control Glass

Reflective Solar Control Glass

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicles

Commercial Vehicles

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Solar Control Glass markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Solar Control Glass market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Solar Control Glass market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Absorbing Solar Control Glass

1.2.2 Reflective Solar Control Glass

1.3 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Solar Control Glass Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Solar Control Glass Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 NSG

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 NSG Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 AGC

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 AGC Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Saint Gobain

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Saint Gobain Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Guardian Glass

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Guardian Glass Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 AIG

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 AIG Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 XINYI

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 XINYI Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 PPG

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 PPG Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 SYP Glass

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 SYP Glass Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

4 Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Solar Control Glass Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Solar Control Glass Segment by Application

5.1.1 Passenger Vehicles

5.1.2 Commercial Vehicles

5.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Solar Control Glass Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Absorbing Solar Control Glass Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Reflective Solar Control Glass Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Solar Control Glass Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Forecast in Passenger Vehicles

6.4.3 Global Automotive Solar Control Glass Forecast in Commercial Vehicles

7 Automotive Solar Control Glass Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Solar Control Glass Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Solar Control Glass Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

