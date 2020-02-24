Automotive Sensors Market Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 7.88% and Forecast to 2026

Global automotive sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Scope of the Report

Report Metric Details Years considered for providing market size 2019–2026 Base year considered 2018 Forecast period 2020–2026 Forecast units Value (USD) in million/billion Segments covered Product, Service, and Vertical Regions covered North America, APAC, Europe, and RoW Companies covered TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Sensata Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., Maxim Integrated, GMS Instruments BV, Broadcom, Piher Sensors & Controls, Quanergy Systems Inc., Innoviz Technologies LTD, Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Elmos Semiconductor AG among others.

Further, this report classifies the AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS market dependent on regions, application, end-user, and type.

Global Automotive Sensors Market By Sensor type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Nox Sensors, Speed Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Other Sensors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, Safety and Control, Body Electronics, Telematics, Others), Technology (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems)

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

Factors affecting the AUTOMOTIVE SENSORS Market’s Dynamics-:

Market Drivers:

The surging electrification in the automotive industry is driving the market growth

The favorable government regulations and compliances has boosted the market growth

The rise in the motor vehicle production globally has fueled the market growth

The rising consumer demand for safety and comfort is boosting the market growth

The surging use of sensors on hybrid and electric cars is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

The market is very price competitive in nature which act as a restrain in the market growth

The underdeveloped aftermarket is hindering the market growth

The lack of uniform fabrication process for mems is hindering the market growth

The high cost associated with development and raw material is hindering the market growth

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2019, Toposens had launched TS3, a 3D ultrasonic sensor suitable for a broad range of applications in the autonomous systems market which requires a strong need for situational awareness and reliable object detection. It has 3D sensors which have a wide view of 180degree. This product launch expanded the product portfolio of the company and expanded its customer base.

In June 2019, Integrated Device Technology, Inc. had launched its latest technology ZSSC4175 sensor signal conditioner for dual thermocouples. It was designed and widely applied in the automotive exhaust system due to its features such as sensor-specific modifications of thermocouple signals and precise amplification which can preciously measure the exhaust gas temperature. It provides the proficient data to the engine management system which reduces the harmful emissions and improves efficiency. This launch will improve the fuel efficiency of the vehicles which will be an ideal solution for automakers.

