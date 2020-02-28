Automotive Sensors Market Full In-depth Analysis by Regional Outlook, Growth, Trend, Share, Size and Forecast to 2026

Global automotive sensors market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 7.88% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.

Market Drivers:

The surging electrification in the automotive industry is driving the market growth

The favorable government regulations and compliances has boosted the market growth

The rise in the motor vehicle production globally has fueled the market growth

The rising consumer demand for safety and comfort is boosting the market growth

The surging use of sensors on hybrid and electric cars is driving the market growth

Market Restraints:

The market is very price competitive in nature which act as a restrain in the market growth

The underdeveloped aftermarket is hindering the market growth

The lack of uniform fabrication process for mems is hindering the market growth

The high cost associated with development and raw material is hindering the market growth

Details of few key market players are given here- TE Connectivity, STMicroelectronics, Littelfuse Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Continental AG, Delphi Technologies, Analog Devices Inc., NXP Semiconductors, Sensata Technologies Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, DENSO CORPORATION, Autoliv Inc., Texas Instruments Incorporated, Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas Inc., Maxim Integrated, GMS Instruments BV, Broadcom, Piher Sensors & Controls, Quanergy Systems Inc., Innoviz Technologies LTD, Velodyne Lidar Inc., and Elmos Semiconductor AG among others.

The total Automotive Sensors market is further divided by company, by country, by manufacturer and by application/type for the competitive landscape examination.

Global Automotive Sensors Market By Sensor type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Oxygen Sensors, Nox Sensors, Speed Sensors, Inertial Sensors, Image Sensors, Other Sensors), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, HCV), Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, Safety and Control, Body Electronics, Telematics, Others), Technology (Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

Part 01: Automotive Sensors Market Overview

Part 02: Manufacturers Profiles

Part 03: Global Automotive Sensors Market Competition, by Players

Part 04: Global Automotive Sensors Market Size by Regions

Part 05: North America Automotive Sensors Revenue by Countries

Part 06: Europe Automotive Sensors Revenue by Countries

Part 07: Asia-Pacific Automotive Sensors Revenue by Countries

Part 08: South America Automotive Sensors Revenue by Countries

Part 09: Middle East and Africa Revenue Automotive Sensors by Countries

