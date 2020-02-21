Automotive Safety System Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Safety System Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Safety System Market was valued at USD 86.36 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 167.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.56% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Safety System market are listed in the report.

Continental

Magna

ZF Friedrichshafen

Robert Bosch

Toyoda Gosei Co.

Autoliv

Delphi Automotive

Infineon Technologies

WABCO Vehicle Control System