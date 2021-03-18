Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market 2020 – Challenges, Drivers, Outlook, Growth Opportunities – Analysis to 2026 | NOK, Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg

“

Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Rubber Molded Components market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Rubber Molded Components market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Rubber Molded Components Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ NOK, Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg, TKS Sealing, Oufu Sealing, Star Group, Duke Seals, Gates, Saint Gobain, Timken, MFC SEALING, Jingzhong Rubber, Corteco Ishino, NAK ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development.

At present, in the developed industrial developed countries the automotive rubber molded components industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the United States, Europe, Japan, etc. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But developed companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese automotive rubber molded components production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase. In the past 20 years, the industry continued to shift to China. China is the world’s largest consumer and producer countries. Some Japanese companies are shifting the industry to Southeast Asia.

With the steady development of the automotive industry, automotive rubber molded components industry is also growing. In this industry, the global leader is Japan’s NOK. Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg and other companies are the major players in this industry. As Japan, Germany and the US auto industry is highly developed. Companies in these regions are also at the top of the industry. China, South Korea and other countries of the enterprise is in the second level.

In light of the growing demand for fuel-efficient and less polluting vehicles, the market for lightweight automotive components of higher durability is on the rise. Growing automotive emissions have resulted in pressure on the automakers to produce fuel-efficient vehicles. These stringent standards set by the regulatory authorities are expected to significantly drive the market for lightweight materials such as rubber-molded components in the automotive sector. Rubber components, if used in place of conventional metal or plastic structures, are expected to impact the weight of the automobile to quite an extent. Further, global automotive sales and production have crossed the pre-recession levels and are on the verge of substantial growth. This growing automotive industry is expected to trigger the demand for rubber-molded components globally. However, on the downside, crunch in raw materials and swinging raw material prices are expected to act as friction factors for the market growth.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Automotive Rubber Molded Components market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Rubber Molded Components market:

NOK, Federal-Mogul, Freudenberg, Dana, SKF, Parker Hannifin, Elringklinger, Hutchinson Seal, Trelleborg, TKS Sealing, Oufu Sealing, Star Group, Duke Seals, Gates, Saint Gobain, Timken, MFC SEALING, Jingzhong Rubber, Corteco Ishino, NAK

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

O-rings

Oil Seal Products

Damping Products

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Passenger Vehicles

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Rubber Molded Components markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Rubber Molded Components market.

