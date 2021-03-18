Automotive Roof Systems Market Trends, Key Players, Overview, Competitive Breakdown and Regional Forecast by 2026 | Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva

“

Automotive Roof Systems Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Roof Systems market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Roof Systems Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Roof Systems market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva, Yachiyo, Mobitech, Aisin Seiki, CIE Automotive, Wanchao, Wuxi Mingfang, Johnan Manufacturing, Motiontec, Shenghua Wave, Donghee, Jincheng, DeFuLai ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Roof Systems industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

Due to the high production of global automotive market, and the increasing demand for comfort, the current demand for automotive roof system product is relatively high worldwide. Meanwhile, the demand from China market was much higher due to the rapid development of Chinese automotive market.

In 2016, the global production of automotive roof system reaches nearly 27 million units; the CAGR of global automotive roof system market is around 10.18% during the last five years.

The automotive roof system market is mainly dominated by a few manufacturers globally, among them, Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva and Yachiyo are the big four players in the world, and these four companies occupied about 78.10% market share in 2016, and biggest player is Webasto from Germany, dominating over 40.56% market share.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Roof Systems market:

Webasto, Inalfa, Inteva, Yachiyo, Mobitech, Aisin Seiki, CIE Automotive, Wanchao, Wuxi Mingfang, Johnan Manufacturing, Motiontec, Shenghua Wave, Donghee, Jincheng, DeFuLai

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Inbuilt Roof System

Spoiler Roof System

Panoramic Roof System

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Sedan & Hatchbacks

SUVs

Others

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Roof Systems markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Roof Systems market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Roof Systems market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Roof Systems Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Roof Systems Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Roof Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Inbuilt Roof System

1.2.2 Spoiler Roof System

1.2.3 Panoramic Roof System

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Roof Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Roof Systems Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Roof Systems Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Roof Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Roof Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Roof Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Roof Systems Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Webasto

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Webasto Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Inalfa

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Inalfa Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Inteva

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Inteva Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Yachiyo

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Yachiyo Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mobitech

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mobitech Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Aisin Seiki

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Aisin Seiki Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 CIE Automotive

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 CIE Automotive Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 Wanchao

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 Wanchao Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Wuxi Mingfang

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Wuxi Mingfang Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Johnan Manufacturing

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Roof Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Johnan Manufacturing Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Motiontec

3.12 Shenghua Wave

3.13 Donghee

3.14 Jincheng

3.15 DeFuLai

4 Automotive Roof Systems Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Roof Systems Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Roof Systems Segment by Application

5.1.1 Sedan & Hatchbacks

5.1.2 SUVs

5.1.3 Others

5.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Roof Systems Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Roof Systems Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Inbuilt Roof System Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Spoiler Roof System Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Roof Systems Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Roof Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Roof Systems Forecast in Sedan & Hatchbacks

6.4.3 Global Automotive Roof Systems Forecast in SUVs

7 Automotive Roof Systems Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Roof Systems Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Roof Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

