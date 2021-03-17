Automotive Power Liftgate Market Till 2026 Latest Industry Scenario, Trends, Restrain & Future Forecast | Brose, Huf, Magna

“

Automotive Power Liftgate Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Power Liftgate market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Power Liftgate Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Power Liftgate market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Brose, Huf, Magna, HI-LEX, Aisin, STRATTEC ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Power Liftgate industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

The global production of the Power Liftgate is about 2381 K units, Europe is the largest production region, the Europe occupies about 52% of the market share in 2016, the second largest region is North America, North America occupies about 27% market share, the Asia has little production, it only occupies about 15% market share; the largest company is brose, it occupies about 53% of the market share, the second largest company is Huf; The main factors pushing for the healthy growth of this market is the increasing need for safety, performance, stability, and comfort. Additionally, various governmental agencies are pushing for a standard deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), use of active safety systems, anti-intrusion and anti-theft systems, and automatic emergency braking systems. Additionally, with the increasing penetration of electric vehicles, this market is set to grow at a healthy rate through the forecast period.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Conventional Power Liftgate

Hands-free Power Liftgate

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

SUV

Sedan

Other

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Power Liftgate Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional Power Liftgate

1.2.2 Hands-free Power Liftgate

1.3 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Power Liftgate Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Power Liftgate Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Power Liftgate Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Power Liftgate Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Brose

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Brose Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Huf

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Huf Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Magna

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Magna Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HI-LEX

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HI-LEX Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Aisin

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Aisin Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 STRATTEC

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Power Liftgate Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 STRATTEC Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Automotive Power Liftgate Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Power Liftgate Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Power Liftgate Segment by Application

5.1.1 SUV

5.1.2 Sedan

5.1.3 Other

5.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Power Liftgate Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Conventional Power Liftgate Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Hands-free Power Liftgate Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Power Liftgate Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Forecast in SUV

6.4.3 Global Automotive Power Liftgate Forecast in Sedan

7 Automotive Power Liftgate Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Power Liftgate Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Power Liftgate Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

