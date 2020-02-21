Automotive Plastics Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Plastics Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Plastics Market was valued at USD 26.79 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 59.63 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.46% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

Request a Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.verifiedmarketresearch.com/download-sample/?rid=31882&utm_source=NPN&utm_medium=007

The main companies operating in the Automotive Plastics market are listed in the report.

Covestro AG

Adient plc

BASF SE

Lear Corporation

Magna International Inc.

Compagnie Plastic Omnium

Borealis AG

Evonik Industries AG