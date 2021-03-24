Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market 2020 Outlook and Forecasts 2026 by Top Manufacturers, Production, Consumption, Trade Statistics, and Growth Analysis | Inergy, Kautex, YAPP

“

Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Inergy, Kautex, YAPP, TI Automotive, Yachiyo, Magna Steyr, Jiangsu Suguang, FTS, Sakamoto, AAPICO, Wuhu Shunrong, DONGHEE ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

In the last several years, global market of automotive plastic fuel tank developed rapidly, with an average growth rate of 6%.

The global average price of automotive plastic fuel tank is in the decreasing trend, from 121.7 USD/Unit in 2011 to 105.3 USD/Unit in 2015. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of automotive plastic fuel tank includes multilayer fuel tank and single-layer fuel tank, and the proportion of multilayer fuel tank in 2015 is about 79%.

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Single-layer Plastic Fuel Tank

Multilayer Plastic Fuel Tank

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Commercial Vehicle

Passenger Vehicle

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Single-layer Plastic Fuel Tank

1.2.2 Multilayer Plastic Fuel Tank

1.3 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Inergy

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Inergy Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Kautex

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Kautex Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 YAPP

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 YAPP Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 TI Automotive

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 TI Automotive Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Yachiyo

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Yachiyo Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Magna Steyr

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Magna Steyr Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Jiangsu Suguang

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Jiangsu Suguang Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 FTS

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 FTS Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Sakamoto

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Sakamoto Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 AAPICO

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 AAPICO Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Wuhu Shunrong

3.12 DONGHEE

4 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Segment by Application

5.1.1 Commercial Vehicle

5.1.2 Passenger Vehicle

5.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Single-layer Plastic Fuel Tank Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Multilayer Plastic Fuel Tank Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Forecast in Commercial Vehicle

6.4.3 Global Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Forecast in Passenger Vehicle

7 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Plastic Fuel Tank Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

