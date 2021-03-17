Automotive Night Vision Systems Market-Industry Outlook, Size, Share, Growth Prospects, Key Opportunities, Trends, Revenue, CAGR Value and Forecasts to 2026 | Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi

“

Automotive Night Vision Systems Market : Inclusive Insight

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: The Automotive Night Vision Systems market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Increasing demand for Automotive Night Vision Systems market constraints, increasing in infrastructure development in developing regions, growing demand for industry segment are some of the main driving factors for market growth. The market report helps the readers to clearly understand the current and future scenario and drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities.

Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Analysis Report includes top manufacturers: [ Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi, Protruly, Visteon, Valeo, Guide Infrared ] along with their company profile, opportunities, growth aspects, and threats to market development. Automotive Night Vision Systems industry report presents the industry analysis for the forecast timescale. An up-to-date industry detail related to industry events, import/export scenario, market share is covered in this study report.

Market competition is not intense. The production proportion of top 3 is 78.3% in 2015. Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. With the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, the Automotive Night Vision Systems industry will be more and more popular in the future.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

– The report, global Automotive Night Vision Systems market, comprises an analysis of vendors, which includes financial status, business units, key business priorities, SWOT, business strategies, and views.

– The report covers the competitive landscape, which includes M&A, joint ventures & collaborations, and competitor comparison analysis.

– In the vendors profile section, for companies that are privately held, the financial information and revenue of segments will be limited.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Night Vision Systems market:

Autoliv, Bosch, Delphi, Protruly, Visteon, Valeo, Guide Infrared

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

– Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR]

– Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

– Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

– Market Size Breakdown by Product/ ServiceTypes – [ ]

– Market Size by Application/Industry verticals/ End Users – [ ]

– Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

– Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

– Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

– Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

– Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Active Automotive NVS

Passive Automotive NVS

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

OEMs

Aftermarket

Geographical Breakdown:

Market Segment by Countries, covering

North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Middle-East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa) Market Revenue and/or Volume

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia) Market Revenue and/or Volume

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2018 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Research Methodology

Analysts at QY Research have published this report after studying global Automotive Night Vision Systems markets. The report includes in depth analysis of the Automotive Night Vision Systems market from primary as well as secondary sources. The report covers detailed evaluation of market segment, type and application which will help readers understand the different aspect leading to market growth. The report evaluation is based on present trend and historic milestones affecting the market in positive as well as negative way. The detailed regional outlook and competitive analysis including drivers and restraints will provide an extended insight on the Automotive Night Vision Systems market.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Active Automotive NVS

1.2.2 Passive Automotive NVS

1.3 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Night Vision Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Night Vision Systems Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Autoliv

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Autoliv Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Bosch

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Bosch Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Delphi

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Delphi Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 Protruly

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 Protruly Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Visteon

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Visteon Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 Valeo

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 Valeo Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 Guide Infrared

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 Guide Infrared Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

4 Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4.3 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Automotive Night Vision Systems Application/End Users

5.1 Automotive Night Vision Systems Segment by Application

5.1.1 OEMs

5.1.2 Aftermarket

5.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Market Forecast

6.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.1.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.2 Europe Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Automotive Night Vision Systems Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

6.3.2 Active Automotive NVS Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 Passive Automotive NVS Gowth Forecast

6.4 Automotive Night Vision Systems Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

6.4.2 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Forecast in OEMs

6.4.3 Global Automotive Night Vision Systems Forecast in Aftermarket

7 Automotive Night Vision Systems Upstream Raw Materials

7.1 Automotive Night Vision Systems Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Automotive Night Vision Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

