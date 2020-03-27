Automotive HVAC Market 2019 Services, Demand, Size, Growth Trends, Business Opportunities, Industry Analysis, Top Players & Forecast to 2026

“””

Automotive HVAC market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Automotive HVAC market provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Automotive HVAC market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Automotive HVAC market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2019 – 2026.

This article will help the Automotive HVAC vendors understand the volume expansion outlook with impacting trends.

All of the segments covered in the research study are examined on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other crucial factors. Our business study presents how various segments are adding to the growth of the global Automotive HVAC market. It also offers information on key trends with regards to the segments studied in the report. This supports market players to focus on promising regions of the global Automotive HVAC market. The research study also delivers independent analysis on the segments as per absolute dollar opportunity.

Analysis by Region:

On the basis of region, the global Automotive HVAC market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan(APEJ) and MEA. Among these regions, the APEJ automotive HVAC market is projected to exhibit relatively higher growth in the global automotive HVAC market with a CAGR of over 8.0% during the forecast period. Revenue from the automotive HVAC market in North America and Europe is expected to collectively account for more than 40% of the global automotive HVAC market revenue in 2018. Key competitors in Automotive HVAC market are as Sensata Technologies., The Keihin Corporation, Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Sanden Corporation, Valeo, Denso Corporation, Hanon Systems, MAHLE GmbH, Johnson Electric Holdings Limited, and Japan Climate Systems Corporation.

Vendors in the automotive HVAC market are focusing on launching new products with advanced features to gain a competitive edge in the market, also the vendors are highly focused on merger and acquisition strategy. In 2015, Mahle Group acquired Delphi Automotive’s thermal business to augment its market penetration and product offering. Delphi Automotive was recognized as top five industry players and this acquisition has poised to give significant competitive edge to Mahle Group over other competitors

