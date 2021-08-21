Automotive Gearbox Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Gearbox Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Automotive Gearbox Market was valued at USD 98.77 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 136.13 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.07% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Gearbox market are listed in the report.

Aisin Seiki Co.

Schaeffler Group

Zf Friedrichshafen AG

Eaton Corporation

BorgWarner Inc

Allison Transmission

Jatco

GKN plc.

Bonfiglioli

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.