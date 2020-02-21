Automotive Composite Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Composite Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Composite Market was valued at USD 8.05 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 19.42 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.6% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Composite market are listed in the report.

UFP Technologies

Plasan Carbon Composites

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

SGL Group

Toray Industries

Solvay S.A.

Toho Tenax Co.

Ltd.

Koninklijke Ten Cate B.V.

Continental Structural Plastics Inc.