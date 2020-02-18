Automotive Components Forging Market Progression Status, Size 2020 Movements By Trend Analysis, Share, Revenue Expectation To 2026 | Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp

“

New Study Report of Automotive Components Forging Market:

Los Angeles, United States, February 2020: QY Research has made a brilliant attempt to elaborately and meticulously analyze the “global Automotive Components Forging market” in its latest report. Global Automotive Components Forging Market Report provides insights into the global Automotive Components Forging market along with its variable patterns, infrastructural properties, industry environment, and all dominant aspects of the market in full measure. The research study provides market introduction, Automotive Components Forging definition, regional market scope, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Automotive Components Forging market size forecast, 100+ market data, Tables, Pie Chart, Graphs and Figures, and many more for business intelligence.

Automotive Components Forging Market Competitive Landscape:

The company profile section includes information obtained through primary and secondary research efforts. Detailed insights of the top 10 companies include solutions and services, financial overview, segment overview, strategies, key developments such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, business expansions, strategic agreements, and SWOT analysis.

Scope of Automotive Components Forging Market:

Global Automotive Components Forging Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2026. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Automotive Components Forging market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

This report covers leading companies associated in Automotive Components Forging market:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge Limited, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia Group, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland Limited, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Closed Die Forgings

Open Die Forgings

Rolled Rings Forgings

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Powertrain Components

Chassis Components

Transmission Parts

Other Parts

The report consists of various chapters and company profiling is a major among them. Company profiling QY Research and track key elements of a business, such as:

Company Background

Product Categories

Competitive Landscape

Financial Results (Subject to availability)

Media Monitoring

Customized Section

Attribute Details Total Addressable Market Present Market Size forecasted to 2026 with CAGR Regional level North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa Country-wise Market Size Split Important countries with a major market share Market Size Breakdown Product/ Service Types, Application/Industry verticals/ End Users Leading Players Market Share and Revenue/Sales, Production Capacity of Players, Brandwise Ranking of Major Players Market Trends Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc Pricing Trend Analysis Average pricing across regions

The research document will answer the following questions such as:

– How is the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) Automotive Components Forging market growing?

– What cutting-edge technologies are driving market growth?

– What are the main application areas of the market? What is the growth prospect of market applications in the market?

– What stages of development are your main market products?

– What are the shortcomings that the Global (North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) have to face to become commercially viable? Do their growth and commercialization depend on cost reduction or breakthroughs in technology / applications?

– What is the outlook for the Automotive Components Forging market?

– What difference does performance characteristics of Automotive Components Forging create from those of established entities?

Research Methodology

We identify the weights of the main drivers and constraints on the market for all regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East) in a particular market. For each driver and safety device, we provide weights for short, medium and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and as a push factor.

Table of Contents

1 Automotive Components Forging Market Overview

1.1 Automotive Components Forging Product Overview

1.2 Automotive Components Forging Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Closed Die Forgings

1.2.2 Open Die Forgings

1.2.3 Rolled Rings Forgings

1.3 Global Automotive Components Forging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Components Forging Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Automotive Components Forging Sales and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.3 Global Automotive Components Forging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

1.3.4 Global Automotive Components Forging Price by Type (2014-2019)

2 Global Automotive Components Forging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Automotive Components Forging Sales and Market Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Automotive Components Forging Revenue and Share by Company (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Automotive Components Forging Price by Company (2014-2019)

2.4 Global Top Players Automotive Components Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Automotive Components Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Automotive Components Forging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Automotive Components Forging Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Automotive Components Forging Company Profiles and Sales Data

3.1 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 Aichi Steel

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 Aichi Steel Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 Thyssenkrupp

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 Thyssenkrupp Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 AAM

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 AAM Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Bharat Forge Limited

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Bharat Forge Limited Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 KOBELCO

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 KOBELCO Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

3.7 WanXiang

3.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.7.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.7.3 WanXiang Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.7.4 Main Business Overview

3.8 FAW

3.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.8.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.8.3 FAW Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.8.4 Main Business Overview

3.9 Arconic

3.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.9.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.9.3 Arconic Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.9.4 Main Business Overview

3.10 Mahindra Forgings Europe

3.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.10.2 Automotive Components Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.10.3 Mahindra Forgings Europe Automotive Components Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2014-2019)

3.10.4 Main Business Overview

3.11 Farinia Group

3.12 Longcheng Forging

3.13 Sinotruck

3.14 Dongfeng Forging

3.15 Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging

3.16 Sypris Solutions

3.17 Ashok Leyland Limited

3.18 Allegheny Technologies

3.19 VDM Metals

3.20 CITIC Heavy Industries

4 Automotive Components Forging Market Status and Outlook by Regions

