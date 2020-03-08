Automotive Coatings Market Size, Share & Demand By Key Players, Investment Opportunities, Top Regions, Existing Services, Growth & Forecast By 2027

The Automotive Coatings market is an intrinsic study of the current status of this business vertical and encompasses a brief synopsis about its segmentation. The report is inclusive of a nearly accurate prediction of the market scenario over the forecast period – market size with respect to valuation as sales volume. The study lends focus to the top magnates comprising the competitive landscape of Automotive Coatings market, as well as the geographical areas where the industry extends its horizons, in magnanimous detail.

The market report describes the Automotive Coatings market in detail in terms of the economic and regulatory factors that are currently shaping the market's growth trajectory, the regional segmentation of the global Automotive Coatings market, and an analysis of the market's downstream and upstream value and supply chains.

The report offers the market growth rate, size, and forecasts at the global level in addition as for the geographic areas: Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, and Middle East & Africa. Also, it analyses, roadways and provides the global market size of the main players in each region. Moreover, the report provides knowledge of the leading market players within the Automotive Coatings market. The industry-changing factors for the market segments are explored in this report. This analysis report covers the growth factors of the worldwide market based on end-users.

The key manufacturers covered in this Automotive Coatings market report:

competition landscape. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product type, technology, coat, and application industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global automotive coatings market by segmenting it in terms of product type, technology, coat, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for automotive coatings in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual product type, technology, coat, and application segments of the market in all regions.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global automotive coatings market. The global market for automotive coatings is dominated by large players. Key players operating in the market are BASF SE, Axalta Coatings, PPG Industries, Valspar Corporation, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Nippon Paint Holdings, KCC Corporation, and Jotun. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global automotive coatings market for the base year 2017 and forecast from 2018 to 2026. Market numbers have been estimated based on product type, technology, coat, application, and region. The market size and forecast for each product type, technology, coat, and application segment has been provided for the global and regional markets.

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Product Type

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Others (including Melamine, Saturated Polyester Resin, and Alkyds)

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Technology

Solvent-borne

Water-borne

Powder

UV-cured

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Coat

Clear Coat

Basecoat

Primer

E-coat

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Application

Automotive OEM

Automotive Refinish

Global Automotive Coatings Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Turkey Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa Iran GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways

Extensive analysis of market trends from 2017 to 2026 to identify opportunities and market developments

Analysis of various product types, technologies, coat and applications wherein automotive coatings are used

Identification of key factors responsible to build a roadmap for upcoming opportunities for the automotive coatings market at the global, regional, and country levels

Comprehensive analysis with respect to investments and regulatory scenario that would subsequently impact the outlook and forecast for the global automotive coatings market between 2018 and 2026

Detailed competition landscape of key players operating in the market to understand competition level

Porters’ Five Forces analysis to highlight the power of buyers and suppliers in the market

In accordance with a competitive prospect, this Automotive Coatings report dispenses a broad array of features essential for measuring the current Automotive Coatings market performance along with technological advancements, business abstract, strengths and weaknesses of market position and hurdles crossed by the leading Automotive Coatings market players to gain leading position. Other aspects such as customer base, sales reach, local coverage, production price trends, and production cost layout are also analyzed to bestow accurate rivalry perspective.

Pivotal highlights of Automotive Coatings market:

The Automotive Coatings market report includes a brief about the cost analysis, key raw material used, as well as the fluctuating price trends of the war material.

The suppliers of the raw material and their market concentration rate have also been enlisted.

The manufacturing cost structures, encompassing details about the raw material, manufacturing process analysis, as well as labor costs have been enumerated in the study.

Substantial details about the industry chain analysis, downstream buyers, and sourcing strategies have been elucidated.

A separate section has been designated for the analysis of the marketing strategy adopted, as well details about the distributors that are a part of the supply chain.

The report is inclusive of information regarding the channels adopted for the product marketing, marketing channel development trends, pricing and brand strategies, as well as target clientele.

