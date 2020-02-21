Automotive Coatings Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Coatings Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global Automotive Coatings market was valued at USD 11.69 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 21.13 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Coatings market are listed in the report.

Jotun Paints

Axalta Coating System

BASF SE

The Valspar Corporation

Akzonobel NV

KCC Corporation

Kansai Paint Co.

The Sherwin Williams Company

PPG Industries