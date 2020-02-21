Automotive Brake Components Market 2020 Company Profiles, Trends by Types and Application, Operating Business Segments 2026

New Jersey, United States, This report looks at the global market Automotive Brake Components Status and future trends, focusing on the global market major enterprises, while the current and future trends in North America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific and South America and other regions.

Global automotive brake components market was valued at USD 77.42 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 120.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.65% from 2019 to 2026.

This article focuses on the market size, market share, market positioning, product type and development planning of enterprises with important roles in the global Market.

The main companies operating in the Automotive Brake Components market are listed in the report.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

Akebono Brake Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Federal-Mogul Holdings

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Aisin Seiki Co.

Wabco Holdings

ADVICS CO

LTD